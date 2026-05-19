Bitchy Bingo Champagne Problems & Bad Decisions

About this event
Includes your bingo packet (10 rounds) , single blackout sheet, dauber, raffle ticket for grand prize
10 rounds of bingo 30 chances to win
This is great for blackout rounds, stock up to have higher chances of winning!
Dauber rentals are available
Everyone gets a vip package, bingo booklet, blackout sheet, dauber, and raffle ticket
Everyone gets a VIP package, bingo booklet, blackout sheet, dauber, and raffle ticket
Everyone gets a VIP package, bingo booklet, blackout sheet, dauber, and raffle ticket
Everyone gets a VIP package, bingo booklet, blackout sheet, dauber, and raffle ticket
Everyone gets a VIP package, bingo booklet, blackout sheet, dauber, and raffle ticket
Everyone gets a VIP package, bingo booklet, blackout sheet, dauber, and raffle ticket.
$
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