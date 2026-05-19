Delano Business Association

Hosted by

Delano Business Association

About this event

Bitchy Bingo Champagne Problems & Bad Decisions

6160 E 21st St N

Wichita, KS 67208, USA

VIP Package
$30

Includes your bingo packet (10 rounds) , single blackout sheet, dauber, raffle ticket for grand prize

Bingo Packet Booklet
$20

10 rounds of bingo 30 chances to win

Single Bingo Sheet
$5

This is great for blackout rounds, stock up to have higher chances of winning!

Dauber
$2

Dauber rentals are available

Reserved Section of 2
$60

Everyone gets a vip package, bingo booklet, blackout sheet, dauber, and raffle ticket

Reserved section of 4
$120

Everyone gets a VIP package, bingo booklet, blackout sheet, dauber, and raffle ticket

Reserved section of 6
$180

Everyone gets a VIP package, bingo booklet, blackout sheet, dauber, and raffle ticket

Reserved section of 8
$240

Everyone gets a VIP package, bingo booklet, blackout sheet, dauber, and raffle ticket

Reserved section of 12
$360

Everyone gets a VIP package, bingo booklet, blackout sheet, dauber, and raffle ticket

Reserved section of 16
$480

Everyone gets a VIP package, bingo booklet, blackout sheet, dauber, and raffle ticket.

Raffle ticket for Grand Prize
$5
Raffle tickets pack of 10
$40
50/50 tickets
$5
Add a donation for Delano Business Association

$

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