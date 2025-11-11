Bits & Pieces Lesson Packages

Single 30-Minute Private Evaluation Lesson item
Single 30-Minute Private Evaluation Lesson
$85

30-Minute introductory evaluation lesson with our PATH Instructor(s) to determine baseline rider skill, interest level, program suitability, and to help us match rider to horse for a productive partnership.


*Note: This evaluation lesson is required of ALL new therapeutic riders before they can register for weekly classes.

6-Pack Private Lesson Package item
6-Pack Private Lesson Package
$510

Build confidence, skill, and connection in the saddle with 6 one-on-one lessons tailored to rider goals. Each session follows PATH International guidelines for safety and quality instruction. *Lessons must be used within 3 months of purchase.

6-Pack Semi-Private Lesson Package item
6-Pack Semi-Private Lesson Package
$360

Build confidence, skill, and connection in the saddle with 6 semi-private (2+ riders) lessons tailored to rider goals. Each session follows PATH International guidelines for safety and quality instruction. *Lessons must be used within 3 months of purchase.

12-Pack Private Lessons item
12-Pack Private Lessons
$867

This 12-lesson package offers consistent, one-on-one instruction designed to maximize skill development, confidence, and connection with your horse. Regular lessons provide the steady progress every rider needs to grow and succeed.

*Lessons must be used within six months of purchase.

12-pack Semi-Private Lessons item
12-pack Semi-Private Lessons
$612

This 12-lesson package offers consistent, semi-private (2+ riders) instruction designed to maximize skill development, confidence, and connection with your horse. Regular lessons provide the steady progress every rider needs to grow and succeed.

Ground to Saddle item
Ground to Saddle
$325

This six-week program introduces the foundations of horsemanship from the ground up. Riders learn hands-on skills such as grooming, feeding, and basic horse care, anatomy, safe handling, and groundwork techniques. We move on to mounted classes and beginner riding skills.


Classes 1-2 are unmounted, classes 3-6 are in the saddle.


This class is ideal for those seeking to jumpstart their relationship with horses or refresh their horsemanship after a long absence.


NOTE: This is not a “drop-in” or “punch card” class. Ground to Saddle meets for six weeks on specified dates. Please note that there are no make-up classes or refunds for missed classes.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing