Bits & Pieces Lesson Packages

30-Minute introductory evaluation lesson with our PATH Instructor(s) to determine baseline rider skill, interest level, program suitability, and to help us match rider to horse for a productive partnership.
*Note: This evaluation lesson is required of ALL new therapeutic riders before they can register for weekly classes.
Build confidence, skill, and connection in the saddle with 6 one-on-one lessons tailored to rider goals. Each session follows PATH International guidelines for safety and quality instruction. *Lessons must be used within 3 months of purchase.
Build confidence, skill, and connection in the saddle with 6 semi-private (2+ riders) lessons tailored to rider goals. Each session follows PATH International guidelines for safety and quality instruction. *Lessons must be used within 3 months of purchase.
This 12-lesson package offers consistent, one-on-one instruction designed to maximize skill development, confidence, and connection with your horse. Regular lessons provide the steady progress every rider needs to grow and succeed.
*Lessons must be used within six months of purchase.
This 12-lesson package offers consistent, semi-private (2+ riders) instruction designed to maximize skill development, confidence, and connection with your horse. Regular lessons provide the steady progress every rider needs to grow and succeed.
This six-week program introduces the foundations of horsemanship from the ground up. Riders learn hands-on skills such as grooming, feeding, and basic horse care, anatomy, safe handling, and groundwork techniques. We move on to mounted classes and beginner riding skills.
Classes 1-2 are unmounted, classes 3-6 are in the saddle.
This class is ideal for those seeking to jumpstart their relationship with horses or refresh their horsemanship after a long absence.
NOTE: This is not a “drop-in” or “punch card” class. Ground to Saddle meets for six weeks on specified dates. Please note that there are no make-up classes or refunds for missed classes.
