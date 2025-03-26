BITS Cares, Inc. 2025 Vendors

Benefits:
10x10 booth space at a BITS Cares event.
Business name listed in the event program.
Social media recognition prior to the event.
Featured Vendor Booth
$200
Benefits:
Premium booth placement for maximum visibility.
Business logo included on event signage and flyers.
Post-event shoutout on social media.
All benefits from the Event Vendor Booth.
Exclusive Vendor Sponsor
$350
Benefits:
Exclusive rights to be the sole vendor of your category.
Your business featured in event promotions and newsletters for the month.
Opportunity to distribute branded giveaways.
All benefits from the Featured Vendor Booth.
