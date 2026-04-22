Zootown Homeschooling Community

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Zootown Homeschooling Community

About this event

Bitterroot Bouncers

801 W Kent Ave

Missoula, MT 59801, USA

Kids aged 2-5 years old
$9

25% off total cost exclusive for our ZHC group during this time slot


Under 2 free with siblings (without siblings $3.75)

$9 kids (2-5)

$11.25 (6-12) Socks are required for kids food and drink is allowed snacks cannot be eaten in the bounce house. Everyone will have to fill out a waiver will attach link to fill out below https://app.waiverelectronic.com/render/templateByRefId/698d33a212af09b665073057

Kids aged 6-12 years old
$11.25

25% off total cost exclusive for our ZHC group during this time slot


Under 2 free with siblings (without siblings $3.75)

$9 kids (2-5)

$11.25 (6-12) Socks are required for kids food and drink is allowed snacks cannot be eaten in the bounce house. Everyone will have to fill out a waiver will attach link to fill out below https://app.waiverelectronic.com/render/templateByRefId/698d33a212af09b665073057

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