Bitterroot Bouncers

25% off total cost exclusive for our ZHC group during this time slot





Under 2 free with siblings (without siblings $3.75)

$9 kids (2-5)

$11.25 (6-12) Socks are required for kids food and drink is allowed snacks cannot be eaten in the bounce house. Everyone will have to fill out a waiver will attach link to fill out below https://app.waiverelectronic.com/render/templateByRefId/698d33a212af09b665073057