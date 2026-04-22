Bitterroot Bouncers

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About this event
25% off total cost exclusive for our ZHC group during this time slot
Under 2 free with siblings (without siblings $3.75)
$9 kids (2-5)
$11.25 (6-12) Socks are required for kids food and drink is allowed snacks cannot be eaten in the bounce house. Everyone will have to fill out a waiver will attach link to fill out below https://app.waiverelectronic.com/render/templateByRefId/698d33a212af09b665073057
25% off total cost exclusive for our ZHC group during this time slot
Under 2 free with siblings (without siblings $3.75)
$9 kids (2-5)
$11.25 (6-12) Socks are required for kids food and drink is allowed snacks cannot be eaten in the bounce house. Everyone will have to fill out a waiver will attach link to fill out below https://app.waiverelectronic.com/render/templateByRefId/698d33a212af09b665073057
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