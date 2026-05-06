About this event
General Admission weekend pass for August 15 & 16, 2026.
General Admission to Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering for Saturday, August 15th, 2026 - ONLY
General Admission to Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering for Saturday, August 15th, 2026 - ONLY
General Admission to Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering for Sunday, August 16th, 2026 - ONLY
General Admission to Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering for Sunday, August 16th, 2026 - ONLY
Ticket for Sunday Tea at 11am, Sunday August 16th, in the "Trophy Room" at the Daly Mansion. General Admission ticket also required.
Ticket for the Saturday Premier Scotch Tasting, August 15, 2026 at 6pm.
General Admission ticket also required.
Ticket for the Saturday Irish vs. Scot Tasting, August 15, 2026 at 2pm.
General Admission ticket also required.
Ticket for the Sunday Irish vs. Scot Tasting, August 16, 2026 at 2pm.
General Admission ticket also required.
Ticket for the Saturday Mead Tasting, August 15, 2026 at 12pm.
General Admission ticket also required.
Ticket for the Saturday Mead Tasting, August 15, 2026 at 3:30pm.
General Admission ticket also required.
Ticket for the Sunday Mead Tasting, August 16, 2026 at 12pm.
General Admission ticket also required.
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