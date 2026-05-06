Bitterroot Celtic Society

Hosted by

Bitterroot Celtic Society

About this event

Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering

251 Eastside Hwy

Hamilton, MT 59840, USA

Weekend Pass (age 12+) Best Value!
$20

General Admission weekend pass for August 15 & 16, 2026.

Saturday Only (Age 12+) General Admission
$15

General Admission to Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering for Saturday, August 15th, 2026 - ONLY

Saturday Military General Admission
$13

General Admission to Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering for Saturday, August 15th, 2026 - ONLY

Sunday Only (Age 12+) General Admission
$10

General Admission to Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering for Sunday, August 16th, 2026 - ONLY

Sunday Military General Admission
$8

General Admission to Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering for Sunday, August 16th, 2026 - ONLY

Sunday Tea 11am
$40

Ticket for Sunday Tea at 11am, Sunday August 16th, in the "Trophy Room" at the Daly Mansion. General Admission ticket also required.

Premier Scotch Tasting Saturday 6pm
$165

Ticket for the Saturday Premier Scotch Tasting, August 15, 2026 at 6pm.

General Admission ticket also required.

Irish Whiskey vs. Scotch Tasting Saturday 2pm
$50

Ticket for the Saturday Irish vs. Scot Tasting, August 15, 2026 at 2pm.

General Admission ticket also required.

Irish Whiskey vs. Scotch Tasting Sunday 2pm
$50

Ticket for the Sunday Irish vs. Scot Tasting, August 16, 2026 at 2pm.

General Admission ticket also required.

Mead Tasting Saturday Noon
$20

Ticket for the Saturday Mead Tasting, August 15, 2026 at 12pm.

General Admission ticket also required.

Mead Tasting Saturday 3:30pm
$20

Ticket for the Saturday Mead Tasting, August 15, 2026 at 3:30pm.

General Admission ticket also required.

Mead Tasting Sunday Noon
$20

Ticket for the Sunday Mead Tasting, August 16, 2026 at 12pm.

General Admission ticket also required.

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