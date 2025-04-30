Biz & Chai | TR Networking Event: Women Entrepreneur | Saturday | 2:00 pm CT | May 17th

Join us for an exciting Women Entrepreneurs Panel Session featuring dynamic mumin women from diverse industries—successful business owners, professionals, and side-hustlers—sharing their powerful journeys, real-world insights, and the challenges they’ve conquered. Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or looking to level up your hustle, this is a conversation you do not want to miss! Get ready to be inspired. Seats are limited—don’t miss out!

Join us for an exciting Women Entrepreneurs Panel Session featuring dynamic mumin women from diverse industries—successful business owners, professionals, and side-hustlers—sharing their powerful journeys, real-world insights, and the challenges they’ve conquered. Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or looking to level up your hustle, this is a conversation you do not want to miss! Get ready to be inspired. Seats are limited—don’t miss out!

More details...