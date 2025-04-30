Anjuman-e-shujaee, Houston Inc.

Hosted by

Anjuman-e-shujaee, Houston Inc.

About this event

Add a donation for Anjuman-e-shujaee, Houston Inc.

$

Sales closed

Biz & Chai | TR Networking Event: Women Entrepreneur | Saturday | 2:00 pm CT | May 17th

17730 Coventry Park Dr

Houston, TX 77084 Masjid e Mohammedi Complex - Mawaid

Women Entrepreneurs!
$10
Join us for an exciting Women Entrepreneurs Panel Session featuring dynamic mumin women from diverse industries—successful business owners, professionals, and side-hustlers—sharing their powerful journeys, real-world insights, and the challenges they’ve conquered. Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or looking to level up your hustle, this is a conversation you do not want to miss! Get ready to be inspired. Seats are limited—don’t miss out!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!