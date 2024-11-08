Biz & Chai | TR Networking Event: Women Entrepreneurs | Tuesday | 6 pm CT | Nov 19th

Women Entrepreneurs! Secure your tickets now and get ready to make an impact!
This event offers you the unique opportunity to introduce yourself and your business to the entire audience. Each attendee will have 30 seconds to 1 minute for their introduction, depending on the number of participants. This is your moment to make valuable connections, showcase your business, and engage with fellow women entrepreneurs.
Don’t miss your chance to be part of this empowering experience—register today and start preparing your pitch!
General Admission
$15
For all supporters, allies, and attendees who are not women entrepreneurs—including men—this ticket is for you! While your attendance is highly valued, please note that introductions will be reserved for women entrepreneurs first. If time allows, General Admission attendees may have a brief opportunity to introduce themselves as well.
Thank you for joining us to support and celebrate women entrepreneurs! Get your tickets now to be part of this exciting event.
