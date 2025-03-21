BJI 2025 Gala Silent Auction

Two premium tickets to an electrifying NBA showdown!
See NBA superstars Luka Dončić and LeBron James battle it out against the Houston Rockets live at the Crypto.com Arena--an unmissable evening of world-class basketball action!
Houston Rockets at LA Lakers, Monday, March 31, 2025, 7pm at the Crypto.com Arena.
FMV: $700
Donated by: https://greatbuytickets.com
Golf foursome at Strawberry Farms Golf Club (Irvine, CA)
$150
$150
Tee off in paradise at one of Orange County's most prestigious golf destinations! This extraordinary foursome at Strawberry Farms Golf Club offers an unparalleled golfing experience on a stunning 18-hole championship course. Enjoy meticulously maintained greens, breathtaking landscape views, and a challenging course that promises an unforgettable day on the links. Perfect for golf enthusiasts looking to create memorable moments with friends or colleagues.
FMV: $500
Donated by: Strawberry Farms Golf Club
Weekend at Lake Arrowhead Vacation Home
$500
$500
Discover serenity in this newly-renovated and spacious 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath mountain retreat for a 2-night weekend getaway!
Featuring 6 beds, game room with arcade games, pool table, gas fireplace and outdoor fire pit, along with breathtaking views and a short 10-min drive to Lake Arrowhead Village, it's the perfect location for your next family adventure! Flexible booking options available (4-night weekday stays possible, major holidays excluded).
FMV: $1000
Donated by: Susan & Allen Berezovsky
3-Night Stay at Legacy Villas Resort, La Quinta
$550
$550
Escape to luxury with a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom single-story villa in the beautiful La Quinta resort. Located on the ground floor for easy access, this is an ideal retreat for families or groups seeking comfort and relaxation. Sleeps up to 6 people.
Offer valid for 3 consecutive nights, includes cleaning after stay. Date requested subject to availability. Expires after 12-month from auction. Credit card will be required to secure the unit to cover possible damage but card will only be charged if damage is noted during stay. FMV: $1200
Donated by: Bruss & Solomon Families
Week stay in Las Vegas
$500
$500
Your ticket to excitement awaits! Enjoy a week in Las Vegas at its best hidden gem, the Jockey Club! Located in the heart of Las Vegas right next to the Bellagio, this time share sleeps up to six, comes with a fully equipped suite with living room and kitchen, and is readily available during the coveted Christmas week. Exchangeable for another week throughout the year based on availability.
FMV: $1400.
Donated by: Basil & Shirley Luck
Merage JCC 3-Month Family Membership
$150
$150
Invest in your family's health and community connection with a 3-month family membership to the prestigious Merage Jewish Community Center!
Enjoy fitness classes, aquatics, family fun, and more!
FMV: $525
Donated by: Merage JCC
Luka Dončić Signature Moment - Exclusive Acrylic Art Photo
$100
$100
Own a piece of NBA greatness with this breathtaking 20" x 30" acrylic art photo showcasing basketball phenom Luka Dončić in his element! This museum-quality piece freezes in time the magic that makes Dončić one of the game's most electrifying talents.
The striking oversized format and premium acrylic finish create depth and dimension that bring Luka's legendary skills to life in your home or office. Watch as visitors are drawn to this conversation-starting showpiece that captures the intensity, grace, and competitive fire that define this basketball prodigy.
Perfect for dedicated NBA enthusiasts, LA Lakers faithful, or collectors of fine sports memorabilia. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own an artistic celebration of one of basketball's brightest stars at the height of his powers!
FMV: $300. Donated by Allen Berezovsky
Botox Aesthetic Treatment
$125
$125
Refresh and rejuvenate with 50 units of premium Botox treatment. Restore your natural radiance and confidence.
Redeemable with Veronica Chang PA-C at Laser Skin Care Center, 3828 Schaufele Ave., #300, Long Beach, CA 90808. valid through 12/31/2025.
FMV: $650
Donated by: Laser Skin Care Center Dermatology Associates
Johnnie Walker Blue Cities California Blended Scotch
$100
$100
A collector's delight and connoisseur's choice. This exceptional whisky represents the pinnacle of blended Scotch craftsmanship.
FMV: $300
Donated by: Ray Glasser
Sophistiplate Black Walnut Wood Cutting Board (Personalized)
$75
$75
Elevate your kitchen with this exquisite 18"x12" black walnut cutting board. Personalization is available, which adds a touch of individual elegance to this functional work of art.
FMV: $275
Donated by: Gary Seehoff
Sophistiplate Carv'd Chef Knife & Acacia Wood Board (Custom)
$50
$50
The perfect pair - This premium chef's knife comes paired with an elegant 18"x12" acacia wood board. Personalize this set to make it truly your own.
FMV: $220
Donated by: Gary Seehoff
If I Forget Thee, Jerusalem of Gold
$75
$75
Bring the timeless beauty of the Holy City into your home with this exquisite framed piece, "Jerusalem of Gold." Crafted with intricate detail and shimmering gold tones, this artwork captures the grandeur of Jerusalem, framed beneath a regal crown and arch motif. The Hebrew inscription, "Im eshkachech yerushalayim tishkach yemini" which translates to, "If I forget thee, Jerusalem, let my right hand wither," evokes a deep spiritual meaning and tradition, making this a stunning centerpiece for any room.
Elegantly set in a rich mahogany-style frame, this 17" x 39" masterpiece both a visual and emotional tribute to the eternal city. A meaningful addition to any Jewish home or collector's gallery.
FMV: 300
Donated by: Basil Luck
The Bar Band - Jovan Obican Limited Edition
$50
$50
Add a burst of color and charm to your home with this whimsical limited edition print, Bar Band, by internationally celebrated artist Jovan Obican. Known for his joyful depictions of folkloric characters and musicians, Obican’s work radiates warmth, humor, and cultural nostalgia.
In Bar Band, four animated musicians bring a lively moment to life—each with expressive faces, colorful garb, and lively instruments, joined by cheerful birds perched nearby. This piece captures the spirit of community, celebration, and music in Obican’s signature style.
Elegantly matted and set in a rich red wood frame, this is a signed and numbered lithograph. Dimensions: 37.5"x31.5".
FMV: $250
Donated by: Galina Bukh
Jerusalem of Gold framed artwork 24" x 18"
$25
$25
Capture the majesty and history of Jerusalem with this elegant gold-etched metallic artwork, featuring a detailed rendering of the Tower of David and the ancient walls of the Old City. Richly etched on a black velvet background, this piece beautifully contrasts the golden architecture with deep tones, bringing the holy city's timeless beauty to life.
Housed in an ornate, antique-style frame with layered matting, this piece makes a striking statement in any home, office, or synagogue. A classic piece of Judaica art, perfect for collectors or anyone with a love for Israel and its heritage. Dimensions: 24" x 18".
FMV: $250
Donated by: Jenny & Adam Teitcher
