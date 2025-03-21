BJI 2025 Gala Silent Auction

Own a piece of NBA greatness with this breathtaking 20" x 30" acrylic art photo showcasing basketball phenom Luka Dončić in his element! This museum-quality piece freezes in time the magic that makes Dončić one of the game's most electrifying talents. The striking oversized format and premium acrylic finish create depth and dimension that bring Luka's legendary skills to life in your home or office. Watch as visitors are drawn to this conversation-starting showpiece that captures the intensity, grace, and competitive fire that define this basketball prodigy. Perfect for dedicated NBA enthusiasts, LA Lakers faithful, or collectors of fine sports memorabilia. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own an artistic celebration of one of basketball's brightest stars at the height of his powers! FMV: $300. Donated by Allen Berezovsky

Own a piece of NBA greatness with this breathtaking 20" x 30" acrylic art photo showcasing basketball phenom Luka Dončić in his element! This museum-quality piece freezes in time the magic that makes Dončić one of the game's most electrifying talents. The striking oversized format and premium acrylic finish create depth and dimension that bring Luka's legendary skills to life in your home or office. Watch as visitors are drawn to this conversation-starting showpiece that captures the intensity, grace, and competitive fire that define this basketball prodigy. Perfect for dedicated NBA enthusiasts, LA Lakers faithful, or collectors of fine sports memorabilia. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own an artistic celebration of one of basketball's brightest stars at the height of his powers! FMV: $300. Donated by Allen Berezovsky

seeMoreDetailsMobile