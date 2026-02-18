BJI 2026 Gala Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Includes full upper and lower comprehensive orthodontic treatment with Invisalign (up to 200 aligners) and upper and lower clear retainers upon completion. The total value of this treatment is $8,200; in addition to the winning bid, the winning bidder must pay $2,000 at the start of treatment to Dr. Nader Dayani’s office (no cash refund). Treatment must follow all office regulations and policies, is non-transferable, and no refunds or liability are provided. Valid only at Dr. Nader Dayani’s orthodontic offices in Los Angeles or Irvine, CA.
FMV: $8,200
Donated by: Dr. Nader Dayani
bracesamerica.com
Starting bid
Escape to luxury with a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom single-story villa in the beautiful Legacy Villas adjacent to La Quinta Resort. Located on the ground floor for easy access, this is an ideal retreat for families or groups seeking comfort and relaxation. Sleeps up to 6 people.
Offer valid for 3 consecutive nights, includes cleaning after stay. Date requested subject to availability. Expires after 12-month from auction. Credit card will be required to secure the unit to cover possible damage but card will only be charged if damage is noted during stay.
FMV: $1525
Donated by: Bruss & Solomon Families
Starting bid
Your ticket to excitement awaits! Enjoy a week in Las Vegas at its best hidden gem, the Jockey Club! Located in the heart of Las Vegas right next to the Bellagio, this time share sleeps up to six, comes with a fully equipped suite with living room and kitchen, and is available during the coveted Christmas week. Exchangeable for another week throughout the year based on availability. Redeem by 12/31/2026.
FMV: $1,500
Donated by: Basil & Shirley Luck
Starting bid
Enjoy the ultimate upgrade in home hydration with a professional under‑counter reverse osmosis drinking water system installation from watertechniques.com. This premium experience includes custom installation of a state‑of‑the‑art reverse osmosis purification system that delivers bottled‑quality water right from your kitchen tap, reducing contaminants and improving taste for drinking, cooking, coffee, tea, and more. Reverse osmosis is widely recognized as one of the most effective water purification technologies available, removing dissolved solids, heavy metals, and a broad spectrum of impurities that ordinary filters can miss.
Redeem by 12/31/2026
FMV: $1,750
Donated by: Martin and Michelle Lieberman
watertechniques.com
Starting bid
“The Appraiser” by Franz Leitgeb. This remarkable piece comes from the estate of Edward G. Robinson, the legendary Hollywood actor celebrated for his iconic roles in classic films such as The Ten Commandments and The Stranger. The artwork itself, by Franz Leitgeb, depicts a religious Jew in a moment of contemplation, rendered with striking depth and sensitivity. A rare opportunity to own a vintage piece that fine Judaica art with Hollywood celebrity.
FMV: $1,000
Donated by: Toby Willner
Starting bid
Refresh and rejuvenate with 40 units of premium Botox treatment and one chemical peel. Restore your natural radiance and confidence. Redeemable with Dr. Morris Ahdoot, Cosmetic Laser Center of Irvine. Visit www.irvinelasercenter.com or Call 949-679-8679 for treatment information. Valid through 12/31/2026.
FMV: $750
Dr. Morris Ahdoot
Cosmetic Laser Center of Irvine
Starting bid
Enjoy a 4–5 day stay in a kosher home on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Your rental includes a comfortable private guest room with an en-suite bath, offering both convenience and privacy in one of New York’s most desirable neighborhoods. Redeem by 12/31/2026.
FMV: $1,000
Donated by: Adam & Jenny Teitcher
Starting bid
Roll up your sleeves and get ready to schmear on the fun! Join Rabbi Light for a lively, hands-on bagel-making experience that’s perfect for a family outing or you and five lucky guests. From mixing and kneading to shaping, boiling, and baking, you’ll learn the art (and science!) behind the perfect chewy, golden bagel. Along the way, enjoy plenty of laughs, insider tips, and that irresistible fresh-from-the-oven aroma. Redeem by 12/31/2026.
FMV: $600
Donated by: Rabbi and Weibke Light
Starting bid
Step into the kitchen for an unforgettable culinary adventure with the Attal's! In this interactive sushi-making class for four, you’ll learn how to transform simple ingredients into stunning, restaurant-worthy rolls. Discover the secrets to perfectly seasoned rice, artful layering, and precision slicing as you create your own delicious combinations. With hands-on instruction, creative freedom, and plenty of tasting along the way, this experience promises fun, flavor, and memories you’ll savor long after the last roll is gone. Redeem by 12/31/2026.
FMV: $360
Donated by: Avi and Sonya Attal
Starting bid
Transform your bedroom into a sanctuary of comfort and style with this king-sized luxury bedding set from coopsleepgoods.com. Designed for the ultimate night’s sleep, the set includes plush microfiber pillows, body pillows, soft pillowcases, a protective mattress cover, and a cloud-like mattress topper. Every piece combines premium materials with thoughtful design to deliver unmatched comfort, support, and indulgence. Bid generously and bring home the perfect combination of elegance and restful luxury — because a truly great night’s sleep is priceless.
FMV: $540
Donated by: Rachel and Jard Newhausen
coopsleepgoods.com
Starting bid
Add sparkle and personality to your garden with a hands-on mosaic workshop designed for creativity and connection! This special class for four participants invites you to design and craft your own custom mosaic garden stakes—perfect for brightening flower beds, pathways, or potted plants. Whether you’re seasoned crafters or complete beginners, this workshop promises a relaxed, inspiring atmosphere—and each guest will leave with a beautiful, handcrafted mosaic garden stake ready to shine outdoors.
Redeem by 12/31/2026.
FMV: $500
Donated by: Fran Drosman
mozaika18.com
Starting bid
Experience the warmth and beauty of Shabbat with a beautifully prepared dinner for six. This thoughtfully crafted meal features a complete, delicious menu designed to elevate your Shabbat table. Whether shared with family or friends, this dinner allows you to focus on what matters most: meaningful conversation, connection, and the serenity of Shabbat — without the time and effort of preparation. Redeem by June 30th, 2026.
FMV: $300
Donated by: Vivienne Hotz
Starting bid
Enjoy one hour of personalized dating coaching OR a complete dating profile revamp from My Best Social Life. Whether you're looking to refine your approach, gain clarity and confidence, or present your best self online, this tailored session offers expert insight and practical strategies to help you put your best foot forward and make meaningful connections. Redeem by 12/31/2026.
FMV: $250
Donated by: Jeremy & Ilana Hamburgh
mybestsociallife.com
Starting bid
Achieve a brighter, more dazzling smile from the comfort of your own home! This premium kit includes custom upper and lower whitening trays, 4 syringes of professional-strength whitening gel, and easy-to-follow instructions. Certificate is non-transferable, must follow all office policies, and is valid only at Dr. Nader Dayani’s orthodontic offices in Los Angeles or Irvine, CA.
FMV: $250
Donated by: Dr. Nader Dayani
bracesamerica.com
Starting bid
Experience the beauty and serenity of the Western Wall through this evocative oil painting by Helene Muskal. The artwork captures a moving scene with vibrant colors and expressive brushstrokes, drawing the viewer into a moment of reflection and inspiration. Framed and ready to display, this piece brings both artistry and emotion into any space.
FMV: $1000
Donated by: Basil and Shirley Luck
Starting bid
“The Talmid” by Toby Willner – Don’t miss the chance to own a one-of-a-kind oil sketch by internationally exhibited artist Toby Willner. This rare piece of fine art Judaica captures timeless devotion with extraordinary detail and emotion. Personally donated by the artist, The Talmid is a true treasure for collectors and admirers of Jewish art alike.
FMV: $1,200
Donated by: Toby Willner
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