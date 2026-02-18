BJI 2026 Gala Silent Auction

Includes full upper and lower comprehensive orthodontic treatment with Invisalign (up to 200 aligners) and upper and lower clear retainers upon completion. The total value of this treatment is $8,200; in addition to the winning bid, the winning bidder must pay $2,000 at the start of treatment to Dr. Nader Dayani’s office (no cash refund). Treatment must follow all office regulations and policies, is non-transferable, and no refunds or liability are provided. Valid only at Dr. Nader Dayani’s orthodontic offices in Los Angeles or Irvine, CA.





FMV: $8,200

Donated by: Dr. Nader Dayani

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