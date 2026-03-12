BJORN FOR MINNESOTA

Hosted by

BJORN FOR MINNESOTA

About this event

Bjorn’s Birthday Gathering

Location shared upon RSVP

Friend Ticket
$25

Come celebrate Bjorn’s birthday and spend the evening connecting with great people from our community.

Supporter Ticket
$50

Join the gathering and help fuel the momentum behind Bjorn’s campaign.

Birthday Sponsor
$100

Celebrate Bjorn’s birthday while giving the campaign a strong boost.

Believer in Bjorn Ticket
$250

For those who believe in Bjorn’s leadership and want to help build the momentum behind the campaign.

In Bjorn We Trust Ticket
$500

For supporters who strongly believe in Bjorn’s vision and want to play a major role in powering the campaign forward.

Add a donation for BJORN FOR MINNESOTA

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