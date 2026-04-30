BKV Harvest Classic 2026 – Frosh/JV Tournament

Reserve your team’s spot for the Harvest Classic and submit payment separately.





Entry Fee: $300 per team

Payable to: Bullard Knights Volleyball Boosters





Payment Options:

Mail to :

BKV Booster Club

2037 W Bullard #242

Fresno, CA 93711

OR bring to the tournament director on event day

⚠️ Important: Registration holds your spot, but it is only fully confirmed once payment is received. Teams with unpaid balances may be waitlisted if the tournament reaches capacity.





📬 Questions: [email protected]