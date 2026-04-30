BKV Booster Club

Hosted by

BKV Booster Club

About this event

BKV Harvest Classic 2026 – Frosh/JV Tournament

5445 N Palm Ave

Fresno, CA 93704, USA

Team Entry – Harvest Classic 2026
$300
Pay by Check – Reserve Spot
Free

Reserve your team’s spot for the Harvest Classic and submit payment separately.


Entry Fee: $300 per team
Payable to: Bullard Knights Volleyball Boosters


Payment Options:

  • Mail to :

BKV Booster Club

2037 W Bullard #242

Fresno, CA 93711

  • OR bring to the tournament director on event day

⚠️ Important: Registration holds your spot, but it is only fully confirmed once payment is received. Teams with unpaid balances may be waitlisted if the tournament reaches capacity.


📬 Questions: [email protected]

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