BKV Harvest Classic 2026 – Frosh/JV Tournament

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About this event
Reserve your team’s spot for the Harvest Classic and submit payment separately.
Entry Fee: $300 per team
Payable to: Bullard Knights Volleyball Boosters
Payment Options:
BKV Booster Club
2037 W Bullard #242
Fresno, CA 93711
⚠️ Important: Registration holds your spot, but it is only fully confirmed once payment is received. Teams with unpaid balances may be waitlisted if the tournament reaches capacity.
📬 Questions: [email protected]
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