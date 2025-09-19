Black Alumni Mixer (October)

417 Magnolia St

Jacksonville, FL 32204, USA

Just Here For The Vibes
free

Pull up, kick back, and catch the energy. No pressure, no pockets, just vibes.

Spare Change! *Free Entrance & $10 Donations To BAA*
$10

“SPARE CHANGE! SPARE CHANGE!” We ain’t askin’ for your whole paycheck, just a lil’ somethin’ to keep the lights on and the pours strong.

Movers & Shakers *Free Entrance & $25 Donations To BAA*
$25

You out here makin’ plays, shakin’ hands, and passin’ checks. This level says you ain’t just in the room — you makin’ the room move.

OH YOU GOT MONEY! *Free Entrance & $50 Donations To BAA*
$50

We see you in line at the concession stand like, “Yeah, throw in the nachos, the pretzel, the Sour Patch, all that!” If that’s your spirit, this ticket got your name on it.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing