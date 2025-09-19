Black Alumni Mixer (October)

Pull up, kick back, and catch the energy. No pressure, no pockets, just vibes.
“SPARE CHANGE! SPARE CHANGE!” We ain’t askin’ for your whole paycheck, just a lil’ somethin’ to keep the lights on and the pours strong.
You out here makin’ plays, shakin’ hands, and passin’ checks. This level says you ain’t just in the room — you makin’ the room move.
We see you in line at the concession stand like, “Yeah, throw in the nachos, the pretzel, the Sour Patch, all that!” If that’s your spirit, this ticket got your name on it.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing