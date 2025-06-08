NES Foundation

NES Foundation

About this event

2025 Scholarship Gala - Sponsor Tickets

9821 Colonnade Blvd

San Antonio, TX 78230, USA

Silver Sponsor
$100

VIP Access: Reserved seating for 1 guest. Recognition: Acknowledgement during the event.

Gold Sponsor
$500

Brand Visibility: Company name listed on event materials. VIP Access: Reserved seating for 2 guests. Recognition: Acknowledgement during the event.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Brand Visibility: Company logo displayed on event materials. VIP Access: Reserved seating for 4 guests. Recognition: Acknowledgement during the event.

Diamond Sponsor
$2,500

Brand Visibility: Company logo featured on event materials and digital platforms. VIP Access: Reserved seating for 6 guests. Recognition: Acknowledgement during the event. Promotional Opportunities: Inclusion of Promotional materials in event gift bags.

Premier Sponsor
$5,000

VIP Access: Reserved VIP table for 8 guests. Recognition: Opportunity to address attendees during the event. Promotional Opportunities: Inclusion of Promotional materials in event gift bags. Media Exposure: Acknowledgement in press releases and media coverage.

Title Sponsor
$10,000

Exclusive Branding: Your company’s logo displayed on event materials, signage, and digital platforms. VIP Access: Reserved VIP table for 8 guests. Recognition: Opportunity to address attendees during the event. Promotional Opportunities: Inclusion of Promotional materials in event gift bags. Media Exposure: Acknowledgement in press releases and media coverage.

