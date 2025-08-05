Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge

Hosted by

Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge

About this event

BLACK Presents: Masquerade Ball "Unmask The Future" Fundraiser

1129 La Crosse St

La Crosse, WI 54601, USA

General Admission
$65

Day of ticket sales will be available online until noon.

Secure your place in advance to enjoy preferred pricing and a seamless entry into an unforgettable evening.

$250 Masquerade VIP Experience
$250

Immerse yourself in the grandeur of the Masquerade Ball with our VIP experience, where sophistication meets celebration.


As our VIP guest, you will enjoy:


  • Exclusive Welcome Cocktail Reception (private hour w/ signature drinks & hors d'oeuvres
  • Recognition at Your Table (special table mention and signage)
  • Priority Seating for the evening's entertainment (ballet, lyrical dance, live music)
  • Direct Impact: your contribution supports BLACK's youth leadership initiatives


General SponsorShip
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • General Sponsorship: $500
    •  6 general admission tickers
    • Company/ Organization name listed as sponsor


Masquerade Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • Masquerade Sponsorship: $1500

o   6 Masquerade VIP tickets

o   Company/ Organization name listed as sponsor

o   Logo placement on all marketing materials


Free
Free

These tickets are reserved for volunteers

Add a donation for Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!