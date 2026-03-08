The Kitty Squad, Inc.

Hosted by

The Kitty Squad, Inc.

About this event

Black & White - Annual Gala

14903 S Center St #109

Plainfield, IL 60544, USA

Over 21 Ticket
$75

This ticket is for guests over the age of 21. Two drink tokens for eligible alcoholic beverages included, but may be used for non-alcoholic beverages. Cash bar available for additional drinks. 


Purchasing multiple tickets? Sponsor a table for just $250 and get two tickets free! 100% tax deductible. See Kitten Sponsor below.

Under 21 Ticket
$55

This ticket is for guests under the age of 21 only*. Two drink tokens for non-alcoholic beverages included. Children 5 and under are free but need a ticket. Age 5 and under tickets do not receive drink tokens. Cash bar available for additional drinks. 


Purchasing multiple tickets? Sponsor a table for just $250 and get two tickets free! 100% tax deductible. See Kitten Sponsor below.


*Guests 15 & Under must be accompanied by an adult over 21 during the entire length of the event.

Age 5 And Under Ticket
Free

Children 5 and under are free but need a ticket. These tickets do not receive drink tokens. Cash bar available for additional drinks.


*Guests 15 & Under must be accompanied by an adult over 21 during the entire length of the event.

Senior Sponsorship
$1,000

Senior Sponsorship Level: $1000 or more. Your name and/or business logo and a link to your webpage on our website, your logo on social media postings (Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok), event signage, and in our upcoming newsletter. Full page ad in event program (8.5in wide by 9in tall). Complimentary table for up to 9 guests.

Adult Sponsorship
$500

Adult Sponsorship Level: $500-$999. Your name and/or business logo and a link to your webpage on our website, your logo on social media postings (Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok), and event signage. Half page ad in event program (8.5in wide by 4.5in tall). Complimentary table for up to 4 guests.

Kitten Sponsorship
$250

Kitten Sponsorship Level: $250-$499. Your name and/or business logo and a link to your webpage on our website and your logo on event signage. Quarter page ad in event program (4.25in wide by 4.5in tall). Complimentary table for up to 2 guests.

Add a donation for The Kitty Squad, Inc.

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