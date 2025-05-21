Carbondale Community High School District 165 Education Foundation

Hosted by

Carbondale Community High School District 165 Education Foundation

About this event

BLACK & WHITE BALL 2025

1255 Lincoln Dr

Carbondale, IL 62901, USA

INDIVIDUAL TICKET
$100

Grants admission for 1 individual - (seating will be assigned on a first-come first-served basis)

25 RAFFLE TICKETS
$100

25 RAFFLE TICKETS

5 RAFFLE TICKETS
$20

5 RAFFLE TICKETS

1 RAFFLE TICKET
$5

1 RAFFLE TICKETS

CCHS STAFF Ticket
$75

Discounted CCHS STAFF Ticket

$500 AWARD SPONSOR
$500

$500 AWARD SPONSOR
Sponsorship Details:
HONOR YOUR FAVORITE HALL of SERVICE/HALL of ACHIEVEMENT Awardee!
Preferred Seating – 4 Individual Tickets
Logo/Name Featured on Video Wall During the Event

$500 AWARD SPONSOR (Copy)
$500

$500 AWARD SPONSOR
Sponsorship Details:
HONOR YOUR FAVORITE HALL of SERVICE/HALL of ACHIEVEMENT Awardee!
Preferred Seating – 4 Individual Tickets
Logo/Name Featured on Video Wall During the Event

TABLE of 8 Individual Tickets
$800

Table of 8 Individual Tickets -
No sponsor recognition included

CLASS TABLE Sponsorship
$1,000

CLASS TABLE Sponsorship (Total of 30 Available) GET YOUR CLASS TOGETHER TO SUPORT THE FOUNDATION!
Preferred Seating – 1 Table of 8
Class Featured on Video Wall During the Event

 BRONZE Sponsorship
$1,500

BRONZE Sponsorship
Preferred Seating – 1 Table of 8
Logo Featured on Video Wall throughout the Event
1/4-page Ad in the Gala Program Book

SILVER Sponsorship
$2,500

SILVER Sponsorship
Preferred Seating – 1 Table of 8
1 Complimentary Drink for 8 guests
Logo Featured in Print, Digital and Social Media Event Promotion
Logo Featured on Video Wall throughout the Event
Half-page Ad in the Program Book

GOLD Sponsorship
$5,000

GOLD Sponsorship
Preferred Seating – 1 Table of 8
2 Complimentary Drinks for 8 guests
Logo Featured in Print, Digital and Social Media Event Promotion
Logo Featured on Video Wall throughout the Event
:30 Audio/Visual Spot Shown Multiple Times during Event (Sponsor Provided)
Full-page Ad in the Program Book

PRESENTING Sponsorship
$10,000

PRESENTING Sponsorship -
(Exclusivity offered for 3+ year commitment)

Preferred Seating – 4 Tables of 8 (32 seats)
2 Complimentary Bottles of Wine (at Each Table)
Logo Featured in Print, Digital and Social Media Event Promotion
Logo Featured on Video Wall throughout the Event
:30 Audio/Visual Spot Shown  during Event (Sponsor Provided)
Opportunity to Display Sponsor Provided Signage at Entrance
Full-page Ad in the Program Book
2 Minute Opportunity for CEO (or representative) to Speak

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