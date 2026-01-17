Lancaster Parent Teacher Organization

Lancaster Parent Teacher Organization

Enchanted Masquerade - Lancaster PTO's Biennial Auction

33 Albright Rd

Sterling, MA 01564, USA

Single Ticket
$50

Single Ticket.


Hot and cold appetizers will be served. Cash bar available.

Table of Ten
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table: $1000 donation (Limit 3)

Reserved table for ten at the event, with ten free drink tickets.

Sponsorship: Presenting Donor
$2,500
Available until Mar 25
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Presenting: $2500 donation (Limit 1)

Full page ad in program and naming rights on all pre-and-post-event marketing materials; promotion of business on stage during event. Includes ten free tickets to event, ten drink tickets, and reserved table at event.

Sponsorship: Platinum Donor
$1,500
Available until Mar 25
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Platinum: $1500 donation (Limit 3)

Full page ad in program; promotion of business on stage; post-event social media recognition; ten event tickets; ten drink tickets; and reserved table at the event.

Sponsorship: Gold Donor
$500

Gold: $500 donation

Half page ad in program; promotion of business on stage; post-event social media recognition.


Sponsorship:Silver Donor
$250
Available until Mar 25

Silver: $250 donation

Quarter page ad in program; promotion of business on stage; post event social media

Sponsorship: Bronze Donor
$100
Available until Mar 25

Bronze: $100 donation

Advertisement in program

