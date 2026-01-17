Enchanted Masquerade - Lancaster PTO's Biennial Auction

About this event
Single Ticket.
Hot and cold appetizers will be served. Cash bar available.
Table: $1000 donation (Limit 3)
Reserved table for ten at the event, with ten free drink tickets.
Presenting: $2500 donation (Limit 1)
Full page ad in program and naming rights on all pre-and-post-event marketing materials; promotion of business on stage during event. Includes ten free tickets to event, ten drink tickets, and reserved table at event.
Platinum: $1500 donation (Limit 3)
Full page ad in program; promotion of business on stage; post-event social media recognition; ten event tickets; ten drink tickets; and reserved table at the event.
Gold: $500 donation
Half page ad in program; promotion of business on stage; post-event social media recognition.
Silver: $250 donation
Quarter page ad in program; promotion of business on stage; post event social media
Bronze: $100 donation
Advertisement in program
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!