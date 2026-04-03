Black and White Table Purchase - Sponsor

About this event
Logo placement on signage and in program.
Table for 10.
Recognition on websites and social media platforms.
Verbal acknowledgment at the event.
Logo placement on signage and in program.
Table for 10.
Recognition on websites and social media platforms.
Verbal acknowledgment at the event.
Logo placement on signage and in program.
Premium table for 10.
Major recognition on websites and social media platforms.
Verbal acknowledgment at the event.
Logo placement on signage and in program.
Ultra-premium table for 10.
$
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