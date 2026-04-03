Hosted by

New Orleans Achievement Foundation

About this event

Black and White Table Purchase - Sponsor

7900 Stroelitz St

New Orleans, LA 70125, USA

Achievement Sponsor
$1,500

Logo placement on signage and in program.

Table for 10.

Crimson and Cream Sponsor
$2,500

Recognition on websites and social media platforms.

Verbal acknowledgment at the event.

Logo placement on signage and in program.

Table for 10.

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000

Recognition on websites and social media platforms.

Verbal acknowledgment at the event.

Logo placement on signage and in program.

Premium table for 10.

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

Major recognition on websites and social media platforms.

Verbal acknowledgment at the event.

Logo placement on signage and in program.

Ultra-premium table for 10.

Add a donation for New Orleans Achievement Foundation

$

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