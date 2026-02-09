Black Arts and Cultural Ecosystems: Interconnected Strategies and Stand-Alone Strength (Hybrid)

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Select this option if you are a BFN member who has paid 2026 dues and will join the session in person. Note: if your membership is not up-to-date, we will contact you prior to the event before sending the confirmation.
Select this option if you are a BFN member who has paid 2026 dues and will join the session remotely. Note: if your membership is not up-to-date, we will contact you prior to the event before sending the confirmation.
Select this option if you will join the session in person as a guest attendee.
Select this option if you will join the session as a guest remotely.
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