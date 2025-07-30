BlackPower Considerations for Montessorians in BlackAugust Auction

This bold and captivating acrylic portrait of Nikki Giovanni, signed by artist Kevin Johnson, radiates power and energy with its vibrant orange background. The color symbolizes creativity, strength, and determination—qualities that define Giovanni’s enduring legacy as a poet, activist, and cultural icon.





