BlackPower Considerations for Montessorians in BlackAugust Auction

Celebrate the power of art and Black history with this stunning original portrait of Nikki Giovanni, one of the most influential poets and activists of our time. Known for her fierce advocacy for justice and her words that uplift generations, Giovanni’s legacy is captured beautifully in this expressive, created by artist Kevin Johnson and signed by Nikki Giovanni.
This bold and captivating acrylic portrait of Nikki Giovanni, signed by artist Kevin Johnson, radiates power and energy with its vibrant orange background. The color symbolizes creativity, strength, and determination—qualities that define Giovanni’s enduring legacy as a poet, activist, and cultural icon.
Created by artist Kevin Johnson and signed by Nikki Giovanni, this a one-of-a-kind piece that celebrates Nikki Giovanni’s voice and vision, while making a real impact.
This striking acrylic-on-canvas portrait of Nikki Giovanni, created by artist Kevin Johnson and signed by Ms. Giovanni, it beautifully honors one of the most celebrated poets and activists of our time.
The vivid background symbolizes growth, renewal, and liberation—perfectly reflecting Giovanni’s lasting impact on culture, education, and justice.
This piece is a rare treasure that captures Giovanni’s strength and brilliance while supporting a transformative cause.
This electrifying portrait of iconic artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, painted by Kevin Johnson, pulses with energy, color, and creative defiance. Set against a cosmic backdrop, with a radiant rainbow aura emerging from his iconic hair, this piece captures the spirit of Basquiat’s genius—unapologetic, boundary-breaking, and visionary.
This one-of-a-kind artwork honors Basquiat’s role as a cultural disruptor and creative force in Black art and global visual history. It’s not just a portrait—it’s a portal into the energy of resistance and innovation.
This dynamic portrait of hip-hop legend Nas captures the lyricist’s intensity, brilliance, and cultural impact. Painted by Kevin Johnson, the piece features Nas in a contemplative pose, adorned with powerful rings, set against a deep purple background symbolizing royalty, wisdom, and legacy.
A tribute to one of the most respected storytellers in hip-hop, this piece speaks to the fusion of art, music, and Black consciousness. It’s a bold addition to any collector’s gallery.
