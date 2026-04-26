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About this event
Showcase your products, services, or brand at the 2026 Black Business Expo NJ. This vendor tier is designed for businesses, entrepreneurs, creators, and service providers who want to connect directly with attendees, increase visibility, and be part of a community-centered marketplace celebrating Black-owned businesses.
Your vendor participation helps create a powerful space for networking, shopping, business exposure, and community connection.
Support the 2026 Black Business Expo NJ as a Community Sponsor and help us create a meaningful platform for Black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs, and community members to connect, grow, and thrive.
This sponsorship tier is ideal for individuals, organizations, churches, small businesses, and community partners who want to show support for economic empowerment and local entrepreneurship.
Your contribution helps make this event possible and demonstrates your commitment to building a stronger business community.
Become a Gold Sponsor of the 2026 Black Business Expo NJ and position your business or organization as a valued supporter of Black entrepreneurship, business growth, and community advancement.
Gold Sponsors receive increased visibility while helping us provide a professional, high-impact experience for vendors, attendees, and community partners. This tier is perfect for businesses and organizations that want to make a stronger statement of support while gaining meaningful exposure through the event.
Your sponsorship helps us elevate the event and expand opportunities for Black-owned businesses.
Become the Title Sponsor of the 2026 Black Business Expo NJ and take a leading role in supporting one of the region’s premier community-centered business events.
As the highest sponsorship tier, the Title Sponsor receives premier recognition and visibility as a key partner in advancing Black entrepreneurship, economic empowerment, and community impact. This opportunity is ideal for organizations, corporations, and major partners who want to align their brand with business growth, leadership, and community investment.
Your support helps power the overall event experience and makes a lasting impact on the businesses and communities we serve.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!