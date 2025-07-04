Black Business Month Day Conference and Celebration

1 Seneca St

Buffalo, NY 14203, USA

Bold Move Only Keynote & Celebration - General Adm: 5pm-9pm!
free

Be part of an inspiring evening as we close out the Bold Moves Only Conference with a powerful keynote and fireside chat featuring Fawn Weaver, CEO & Founder of Uncle Nearest Whiskey — the fastest-growing Black-owned whiskey brand in history.

Your General Admission ticket includes:

🎤 Access to the full keynote and fireside chat experience

🪑 Open seating in the general section

🌟 A night of connection, community, and celebration

Come ready to be inspired — and to leave with the fire to make bold moves of your own.

Bold Move Only Keynote & Celebration - VIP Tix: 5pm- 10pm
$50

Unlock an unforgettable evening with the VIP Experience featuring Fawn Weaver, CEO & Founder of Uncle Nearest Whiskey — the fastest-growing Black-owned whiskey brand in history.

Your VIP ticket includes:

  • 🥂 Premium seating for the fireside keynote experience
  • 📗 A complimentary copy of Love & Whiskey by Fawn Weaver
  • 🎁 An exclusive VIP gift bag
  • 🍸 Two complimentary beverages
  • 🅿️ Complimentary parking

This is more than a ticket — it’s your front-row seat to bold leadership, vision, and legacy.

