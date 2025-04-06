Black Cat Bash 2025

This sponsorship will cover 2 kitty dental surgeries and includes:

- All Shadowy Paws Benefits

- 8 Tickets

- 16 Drink Tickets

- Up to 4 VIP parking spots reserved for the event

- Reserved table for 8 with 4 bottles of wine in a themed gift basket

- Private kitty meet & greet at the KCRS adoption center for up to 8 people led by our Executive Director

- 8 limited-edition 2025 Black Cat Bash t-shirts

- Large logo/recognition on all signage throughout event

- Sponsorship acknowledgement during welcoming remarks

- 2 dedicated social media posts around the Black Cat Bash event