Black Cat Bash 2025

About this event
Includes 2 drink tickets
Includes 2 drink tickets and 1 BCB Limited Edition T-shirt - purchased after 10/4: your tshirt will be ordered after the event
3-card pull and approximately 10 minutes with either Mercury's Daughter or The Shy Empress. We will assign times prior to the event so please be sure to check your email.
This sponsorship will buy food for a kitty for a month and includes:
- Logo/recognition on select event signage
- Company information linked on our website
- Business card distribution to attendees (cards/flyers needed by 10/11/25)
This sponsorship will spay/neuter a pack of 3 kittens and includes:
- All Shadowy Paws Benefits
- 2 Tickets
This sponsorship will TNR 4 kitties and includes:
-All Shadowy Paws Benefits
- 2 Tickets
- 4 Drink Tickets
- Name an adoptable Karma Cat! Includes a special social media post of the cat highlighting your sponsorship
This sponsorship will cover 1 kitty dental surgery and includes:
- All Shadowy Paws Benefits
- 4 Tickets
- 8 Drink Tickets
- Name an adoptable Karma Cat! Includes a special social media post of the cat highlighting your sponsorship
This sponsorship will cover 2 kitty dental surgeries and includes:
- All Shadowy Paws Benefits
- 8 Tickets
- 16 Drink Tickets
- Up to 4 VIP parking spots reserved for the event
- Reserved table for 8 with 4 bottles of wine in a themed gift basket
- Private kitty meet & greet at the KCRS adoption center for up to 8 people led by our Executive Director
- 8 limited-edition 2025 Black Cat Bash t-shirts
- Large logo/recognition on all signage throughout event
- Sponsorship acknowledgement during welcoming remarks
- 2 dedicated social media posts around the Black Cat Bash event
This sponsorship will cover 2 kitty dental surgeries and includes:
- All Shadowy Paws Benefits
- 8 Tickets
- 16 Drink Tickets
- Up to 4 VIP parking spots reserved for the event
- Reserved table for 8 with 4 bottles of wine in a themed gift basket
- Private kitty meet & greet at the KCRS adoption center for up to 8 people led by our Executive Director
- 8 limited-edition 2025 Black Cat Bash t-shirts
- Large logo/recognition on all signage throughout event
- Sponsorship acknowledgement during welcoming remarks
- 2 dedicated social media posts around the Black Cat Bash event
- Signage prominently displayed near front entrance (check-in table)
- Recognition on event sponsor listings
Recognition on event sponsor listings
- Signature cocktail in your name
- Signage prominently displayed at the bar
- Recognition on event sponsor listings
- Signage prominently displayed in the tarot room
- Recognition on event sponsor listings
- Signage prominently displayed near food tables
- Recognition on event sponsor listings
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!