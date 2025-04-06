Karma Cat & Zen Dog Rescue Society

Black Cat Bash 2025

21 Oakmont Ave

East Brunswick, NJ 08816, USA

Ticket
$45
Ticket+
$70

Includes 2 drink tickets

Ticket++
$100

Includes 2 drink tickets and 1 BCB Limited Edition T-shirt - purchased after 10/4: your tshirt will be ordered after the event

Tarot Card Reading ADD ON
$15

3-card pull and approximately 10 minutes with either Mercury's Daughter or The Shy Empress. We will assign times prior to the event so please be sure to check your email.

Shadowy Paws Sponsor
$75

This sponsorship will buy food for a kitty for a month and includes:
- Logo/recognition on select event signage
- Company information linked on our website
- Business card distribution to attendees (cards/flyers needed by 10/11/25)

Sinister Strays Sponsor
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This sponsorship will spay/neuter a pack of 3 kittens and includes:
- All Shadowy Paws Benefits
- 2 Tickets

Wicked Whiskers Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This sponsorship will TNR 4 kitties and includes:
-All Shadowy Paws Benefits
- 2 Tickets
- 4 Drink Tickets
- Name an adoptable Karma Cat! Includes a special social media post of the cat highlighting your sponsorship

Feral Foursome Sponsor
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This sponsorship will cover 1 kitty dental surgery and includes:
- All Shadowy Paws Benefits
- 4 Tickets
- 8 Drink Tickets
- Name an adoptable Karma Cat! Includes a special social media post of the cat highlighting your sponsorship

Cursed Catnip Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This sponsorship will cover 2 kitty dental surgeries and includes:
- All Shadowy Paws Benefits
- 8 Tickets
- 16 Drink Tickets
- Up to 4 VIP parking spots reserved for the event
- Reserved table for 8 with 4 bottles of wine in a themed gift basket
- Private kitty meet & greet at the KCRS adoption center for up to 8 people led by our Executive Director
- 8 limited-edition 2025 Black Cat Bash t-shirts
- Large logo/recognition on all signage throughout event
- Sponsorship acknowledgement during welcoming remarks
- 2 dedicated social media posts around the Black Cat Bash event

Cryptic Calico Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This sponsorship will cover 2 kitty dental surgeries and includes:
- All Shadowy Paws Benefits
- 8 Tickets
- 16 Drink Tickets
- Up to 4 VIP parking spots reserved for the event
- Reserved table for 8 with 4 bottles of wine in a themed gift basket
- Private kitty meet & greet at the KCRS adoption center for up to 8 people led by our Executive Director
- 8 limited-edition 2025 Black Cat Bash t-shirts
- Large logo/recognition on all signage throughout event
- Sponsorship acknowledgement during welcoming remarks
- 2 dedicated social media posts around the Black Cat Bash event

Decorations Sponsor
$250

- Signage prominently displayed near front entrance (check-in table)
- Recognition on event sponsor listings

SWAG Sponsor
$500

Recognition on event sponsor listings

Cocktail Sponsor
$500

- Signature cocktail in your name
- Signage prominently displayed at the bar
- Recognition on event sponsor listings

Arcane Attractions
$1,000

- Signage prominently displayed in the tarot room
- Recognition on event sponsor listings

Vegan Feast
$2,500

- Signage prominently displayed near food tables
- Recognition on event sponsor listings

