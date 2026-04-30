Karma Cat Rescue Society

Hosted by

Karma Cat Rescue Society

About this event

Black Cat Bash 2026

21 Oakmont Ave

East Brunswick, NJ 08816, USA

Ticket - early
$35
Available until Aug 15
Ticket+ early
$57
Available until Aug 15

Includes 2 drink tickets

Ticket++ early
$74
Available until Aug 15

Includes 2 drink tickets and 1 BCB Limited Edition T-shirt

Ticket
$40
Ticket+
$65

Includes 2 drink tickets

Ticket++
$85

Includes 2 drink tickets and 1 BCB Limited Edition T-shirt - purchased after 10/4: your tshirt will be ordered after the event

Shadowy Paws Sponsor
$75

This sponsorship will buy food for a kitty for a month and includes:
- Logo/recognition on select event signage
- Company information linked on our website
- Business card distribution to attendees (cards/flyers needed by 10/11/25)

Sinister Strays Sponsor
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This sponsorship will spay/neuter a kitten and includes:
- All Shadowy Paws Benefits
- 2 Tickets

Wicked Whiskers Sponsor
$215
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This sponsorship will TNR 2 kitties and includes:
-All Shadowy Paws Benefits
- 2 Tickets
- 4 Drink Tickets
- Name an adoptable Karma Cat! Includes a special social media post of the cat highlighting your sponsorship

Feral Foursome Sponsor
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This sponsorship will cover 1 kitty dental surgery and includes:
- All Shadowy Paws Benefits
- 4 Tickets
- 8 Drink Tickets
- Name an adoptable Karma Cat! Includes a special social media post of the cat highlighting your sponsorship

Cursed Catnip Sponsor
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This sponsorship will cover 2 kitty dental surgeries and includes:
- All Shadowy Paws Benefits
- 8 Tickets
- 16 Drink Tickets
- Up to 4 VIP parking spots reserved for the event
- Reserved table for 8 with 4 bottles of wine in a themed gift basket
- Private kitty meet & greet at the KCRS adoption center for up to 8 people led by our Executive Director
- 8 limited-edition 2025 Black Cat Bash t-shirts
- Large logo/recognition on all signage throughout event
- Sponsorship acknowledgement during welcoming remarks
- 2 dedicated social media posts around the Black Cat Bash event

Cryptic Calico Sponsor
$1,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This sponsorship will cover a mama kitty + her litter of kittens and includes:
- All Shadowy Paws Benefits
- 8 Tickets
- 16 Drink Tickets
- Up to 4 VIP parking spots reserved for the event
- Reserved table for 8 with 4 bottles of wine in a themed gift basket
- Private kitty meet & greet at the KCRS adoption center for up to 8 people led by our Executive Director

- Private tarot readings for a group of 8, to be held one hour before the event begins
- 8 limited-edition 2025 Black Cat Bash t-shirts
- Large logo/recognition on all signage throughout event
- Sponsorship acknowledgement during welcoming remarks
- 2 dedicated social media posts around the Black Cat Bash event

Decorations Sponsor
$150

- Signage prominently displayed near front entrance (check-in table)
- Recognition on event sponsor listings

SWAG Sponsor
$250

Recognition on event sponsor listings

Cocktail Sponsor
$350

- Signature cocktail in your name
- Signage prominently displayed at the bar
- Recognition on event sponsor listings

Arcane Attractions
$500

- Signage prominently displayed in the tarot room
- Recognition on event sponsor listings

Vegan Feast
$1,000

- Signage prominently displayed near food tables
- Recognition on event sponsor listings

Add a donation for Karma Cat Rescue Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!