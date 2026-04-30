Black Cat Bash 2026

About this event
Includes 2 drink tickets
Includes 2 drink tickets and 1 BCB Limited Edition T-shirt
Includes 2 drink tickets
Includes 2 drink tickets and 1 BCB Limited Edition T-shirt - purchased after 10/4: your tshirt will be ordered after the event
This sponsorship will buy food for a kitty for a month and includes:
- Logo/recognition on select event signage
- Company information linked on our website
- Business card distribution to attendees (cards/flyers needed by 10/11/25)
This sponsorship will spay/neuter a kitten and includes:
- All Shadowy Paws Benefits
- 2 Tickets
This sponsorship will TNR 2 kitties and includes:
-All Shadowy Paws Benefits
- 2 Tickets
- 4 Drink Tickets
- Name an adoptable Karma Cat! Includes a special social media post of the cat highlighting your sponsorship
This sponsorship will cover 1 kitty dental surgery and includes:
- All Shadowy Paws Benefits
- 4 Tickets
- 8 Drink Tickets
- Name an adoptable Karma Cat! Includes a special social media post of the cat highlighting your sponsorship
This sponsorship will cover 2 kitty dental surgeries and includes:
- All Shadowy Paws Benefits
- 8 Tickets
- 16 Drink Tickets
- Up to 4 VIP parking spots reserved for the event
- Reserved table for 8 with 4 bottles of wine in a themed gift basket
- Private kitty meet & greet at the KCRS adoption center for up to 8 people led by our Executive Director
- 8 limited-edition 2025 Black Cat Bash t-shirts
- Large logo/recognition on all signage throughout event
- Sponsorship acknowledgement during welcoming remarks
- 2 dedicated social media posts around the Black Cat Bash event
This sponsorship will cover a mama kitty + her litter of kittens and includes:
- All Shadowy Paws Benefits
- 8 Tickets
- 16 Drink Tickets
- Up to 4 VIP parking spots reserved for the event
- Reserved table for 8 with 4 bottles of wine in a themed gift basket
- Private kitty meet & greet at the KCRS adoption center for up to 8 people led by our Executive Director
- Private tarot readings for a group of 8, to be held one hour before the event begins
- 8 limited-edition 2025 Black Cat Bash t-shirts
- Large logo/recognition on all signage throughout event
- Sponsorship acknowledgement during welcoming remarks
- 2 dedicated social media posts around the Black Cat Bash event
- Signage prominently displayed near front entrance (check-in table)
- Recognition on event sponsor listings
Recognition on event sponsor listings
- Signature cocktail in your name
- Signage prominently displayed at the bar
- Recognition on event sponsor listings
- Signage prominently displayed in the tarot room
- Recognition on event sponsor listings
- Signage prominently displayed near food tables
- Recognition on event sponsor listings
$
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