The Juicy Little Society

Hosted by

The Juicy Little Society

About this event

Black Celebration Weekend

Sacramento

CA, USA

1 FULL Experience Scholar Ticket
Free

This registration includes the full Black Celebration Weekend experience for (1) scholar, including round-trip transportation, housing accommodations, and meals for 5 days.


Scholars will have the opportunity to participate in leadership activities, cultural experiences, networking opportunities, and celebrations recognizing their academic achievements.


Additional travel, lodging, and event details will be provided in a follow-up confirmation email.


"Valued at $500 per scholar."

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