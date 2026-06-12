Hosted by
About this event
This registration includes the full Black Celebration Weekend experience for (1) scholar, including round-trip transportation, housing accommodations, and meals for 5 days.
Scholars will have the opportunity to participate in leadership activities, cultural experiences, networking opportunities, and celebrations recognizing their academic achievements.
Additional travel, lodging, and event details will be provided in a follow-up confirmation email.
"Valued at $500 per scholar."
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!