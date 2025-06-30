Black Child Development Institute- Dallas/Fort Worth Metro's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Step into history with an extraordinary piece of memorabilia—a stunning, autographed portrait of the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama. This exclusive item is more than just a photograph; it’s a symbol of hope, change, and leadership that inspired a nation and the world. Perfect for collectors, history enthusiasts, or anyone who admires the legacy of one of the most influential leaders of our time. This autographed portrait of President Barack Obama is more than just a collectible; it’s a piece of history that embodies the spirit of change and progress. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to own an iconic symbol of leadership and inspiration. Place your bid now and be a part of preserving the legacy of a president who changed the world.
Immerse yourself in the soulful legacy of blues music with this extraordinary autographed portrait of the legendary B.B. King. This captivating piece is more than just a photograph; it’s an emblem of musical genius and cultural history, offering a tangible connection to the man who defined and revolutionized the blues genre. This autographed portrait of B.B. King is more than just a collectible; it’s a piece of history that embodies the spirit of the blues. Don’t miss the opportunity to own an iconic symbol of musical brilliance and cultural heritage. Place your bid now and secure a legacy that resonates with the soul of music lovers worldwide.
Celebrate the timeless legacy of golf with this exclusive collection featuring a framed photograph and autographed memorabilia of two of the greatest golfers in history: Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods. This unique ensemble is a must-have for any golf enthusiast or sports memorabilia collector, capturing the essence of excellence and sportsmanship that these legends embody. This collection is more than just memorabilia; it’s a tribute to the legacies of Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods, two individuals who not only set records but also inspired countless fans and future golfers. Don’t miss the opportunity to own a piece of history that celebrates the spirit and triumph of golf’s greatest icons. Secure this collector’s item and let it serve as a reminder of the passion, dedication, and excellence that define the world of golf.
Step into the world of modern musical legends with this exclusive autographed display of the sheet music for "Suit and Tie," the chart-topping collaboration between pop icon Justin Timberlake and rap mogul Jay-Z. This extraordinary piece is more than just a collector's item; it's a celebration of two groundbreaking artists who have left an indelible mark on the music industry. Don't miss your chance to own a tangible piece of pop culture history through this silent auction. This autographed sheet music display is not just a collectible; it’s a tribute to the artistic excellence and innovation of Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z. Don’t miss the opportunity to own a piece of music history that celebrates creativity, collaboration, and iconic artistry. Place your bid now and let this incredible display become a cherished centerpiece in your collection, embodying the spirit of two of the greatest performers of our time.
Dive into the epic world of superheroes with this exclusive "Justice League - Version B" movie poster, signed by the powerhouse cast that brought these legendary characters to life. This poster isn't just a memento; it’s a treasure trove of cinematic magic that unites the iconic figures of the DC Universe, making it a must-have for any dedicated fan or collector. Featuring authentic signatures from Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (Flash), Ben Affleck (Batman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), and Henry Cavill (Superman), this poster is a testament to the ensemble that defined a generation of superhero cinema. Each autograph adds a layer of authenticity and prestige, elevating the poster’s value and desirability. Whether you’re a passionate fan, a seasoned collector, or looking to start an impressive collection, this "Justice League - Version B" autographed poster is a unique opportunity to bring the thrill and grandeur of superhero cinema into your world. Place your bid now and make this iconic piece the crown jewel of your collection!
Step into the electrifying world of boxing legends with this rare, vintage poster featuring the iconic matchup between Roberto Duran and Sugar Ray Leonard. This extraordinary piece not only commemorates one of the most thrilling bouts in boxing history but also showcases the authentic autographs of both legendary fighters, making it a must-have for any serious collector. Don't miss the chance to own this extraordinary piece of sports history. Whether you're a dedicated fan, a seasoned collector, or new to the world of boxing memorabilia, this autographed Roberto Duran vs. Sugar Ray Leonard poster offers a unique opportunity to celebrate the legacy of two boxing icons. Place your bid now and let this incredible poster become the crown jewel of your collection, honoring the spirit and triumph of one of boxing's most memorable matchups.
Step into the world of cinematic magic with this exclusive 11x17 poster from the timeless classic movie "ROCKY." Featuring the authentic autographs of Sylvester Stallone and Talia Shire, this exceptional piece is not just a tribute to one of the most iconic films in history, but also a celebration of the indomitable spirit that "ROCKY" embodies. Perfect for movie buffs and collectors alike, this signed poster is a rare treasure that captures the essence of determination, grit, and triumph. Don’t miss your chance to own this extraordinary piece of film history. Whether you’re a passionate fan, a seasoned collector, or new to the world of movie memorabilia, this signed "ROCKY" poster offers a unique opportunity to celebrate the legacy of a cinematic masterpiece. Place your bid now and let this iconic poster become the crown jewel of your collection, honoring the spirit and triumph of Rocky Balboa’s unforgettable journey.
Step into the world of golfing legends with this exclusive signed Masters flag, a true testament to the unparalleled career of Tiger Woods. This extraordinary piece is not merely a collectible; it is a celebration of one of the most iconic moments in sports history, capturing the triumph and mastery of a player who redefined the game. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of golfing history that celebrates the legacy of Tiger Woods, one of the greatest athletes to ever grace the fairway. Whether you’re a dedicated fan, a seasoned collector, or new to the world of golf memorabilia, this signed Masters flag display offers a unique chance to bring the spirit and triumph of Tiger Woods into your world. Place your bid now and let this incredible display become the crown jewel of your collection, honoring the brilliance of a true sports icon.
Step into the electrifying world of rock and roll with this exclusive autographed electric guitar, signed by none other than the legendary Carlos Santana. Known for his revolutionary fusion of rock, Latin music, and jazz, Santana has captivated audiences worldwide with his unique sound and mesmerizing performances. This rare piece is not just a musical instrument; it’s a testament to the artistry and legacy of one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of rock and roll history. Whether you’re a dedicated fan, a seasoned collector, or exploring the world of music memorabilia, this autographed Carlos Santana guitar offers a unique chance to celebrate the legacy of a musical icon. Place your bid now and let this incredible guitar become the crown jewel of your collection, honoring the brilliance of one of music’s most influential figures.
Step into the realm of basketball greatness with this extraordinary limited edition basketball, signed by three of the most iconic legends in NBA history: Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird. This remarkable piece is not just a collectible; it's a tangible tribute to the players who redefined the game and left an indelible mark on the world of sports. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of basketball history that celebrates the legacies of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird. Whether you’re a dedicated fan, a seasoned collector, or new to the world of sports memorabilia, this signed basketball offers a unique chance to honor the brilliance and impact of three of the NBA's most iconic figures. Place your bid now and let this incredible basketball become the crown jewel of your collection, celebrating the timeless excellence of true basketball greatness.
Step into the world of boxing greatness with this exclusive, inscribed boxing glove, "Baddest Man on the Planet" signed by none other than the legendary Mike Tyson. Known for his ferocious power and unmatched prowess in the ring, Tyson remains one of the most iconic figures in the history of the sport. This exceptional piece is more than just a collectible; it is a tangible connection to the legacy of a fighter who redefined the game and captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of boxing history that celebrates the legacy of Mike Tyson. Whether you’re a dedicated fan, a seasoned collector, or new to the world of sports memorabilia, this signed boxing glove offers a unique chance to honor the brilliance and impact of one of boxing's most iconic figures. Place your bid now and let this incredible glove become the crown jewel of your collection, celebrating the timeless excellence of a true boxing legend.
7-night stay at a 14th-century château in the Bordeaux wine region of France for ten guests. The property, located near Saint-Emilion (a UNESCO World Heritage site), has 5 bedrooms and modern conveniences, a large pool, and an outdoor kitchen. The package includes a wine, cheese, and charcuterie pairing of Grand Cru Estate wines.
Terms & Conditions:
Country Music Awards package for two people in Nashville, Tennessee. The package includes:
This package is for fundraising events and can only be used before September 1, 2025.
To redeem the package, a Redemption Certificate will be emailed 15 business days after the event. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, within 12 months of notification, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. All reservations are final and non-refundable, and packages cannot be transferred or resold. Tickets will either be available for pickup or transferred to the winning bidder at least 24 hours prior to the event.
"Kentucky Bourbon Trail" package for two guests, which includes a 3-night stay at the Hyatt Regency Louisville. The package features an 8-hour private chauffeured tour to distilleries such as Jim Beam, Maker's Mark, Heaven Hill, and potentially Willett's, along with lunch.
Key terms and conditions for redemption are:
The "Ultimate Sports Fan Package" offers a 2-night hotel stay for two guests, along with tickets to a regular season MLB, NBA, WNBA, NFL, or NHL game, or grounds passes to one day of a non-major PGA Tournament. The package allows the user to choose the sport, city, team, and date, with lower-level seating for games.
Key terms and conditions include:
"Jamaican Memories" package, offering a 4-night stay in a private 5-bedroom, 5-bath beachfront villa on Treasure Beach, Jamaica, for ten guests. The package includes a private pool and a personal house staff (chef, butler, and housekeeper).
To redeem the package, a certificate will be emailed 15 business days after the event. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel and within 12 months of notification, with travel completed within 24 months. All reservations are final once confirmed. The package cannot be transferred or resold. Blackout dates include the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. In rare unforeseen circumstances, an equally valued residence will be provided.
"Beachfront Bahamas" package, which includes a 4-night stay in a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom beachfront villa on Great Exuma for up to eight guests. The villa offers oceanfront views, beach access, a private pool, and concierge service.
Key terms and conditions for this package include:
"San Diego Sunshine" package for two guests at the Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa & Marina. The package includes a two-night stay, a $250 gift card for spa treatments (specifically a Blue Marble Manicure and a 60-minute Aromatherapy Massage), and access to the resort's amenities.
Key terms and conditions for redemption are:
New York shopping experience package for two guests, which includes:
The terms and conditions for redemption are:
"Churchill Downs Winner's Circle" experience for two guests, including a 3-night hotel stay. The package offers reserved Stakes Room seating, a southern-style buffet, a Barn and Backside Tour, Kentucky Derby Museum admission, and a private paddock escort for pre-race saddling. Guests can also name a race, have their name announced and featured on the Big Board, and receive an engraved trophy and an 8"x10" photo taken in the Winner's Circle.
The terms and conditions state that a redemption certificate will be emailed 15 business days after the event. Reservations must be booked 60 days in advance and within 12 months, with travel completed within 24 months of notification. All reservations are final, non-refundable, and non-transferable. Blackout dates apply, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day weeks for the hotel stay, and Kentucky Derby week, Kentucky Oaks week, Mother's Day, Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas weeks for the Churchill Downs experience. The package is valid during the Spring, September, and Fall race meets.
This is a 3-night golf package for four people at Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. It includes a stay in a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo and one round of golf at the George Fazio Golf Course.
Terms & Conditions:
