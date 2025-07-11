Black Child Development Institute- Dallas/Fort Worth Metro's Live Auction Items

The Players Championship is an annual golf tournament on the PGA Tour. Originally known as

the Tournament Players Championship, it began in 1974. The Players Championship offers the

highest prize fund of any tournament in golf. The field usually includes the top 50 players in the

world rankings, but unlike the three major championships staged in the United States, it is not

an official event on the European Tour. The Players has often been considered the unofficial

"fifth major" due to its prestige, its host course, the TPC at Sawgrass Stadium Course and its

considerably larger purse.

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville 3 Night Stay or similar for

(2)

Tickets for Final Saturday and Sunday Rounds of the

Players Championship 2026 at TPC Sawgrass in

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL for (2)

Dinner at LongHorn Steakhouse or Ruth's Chris

Steak House for (2).

Terms and conditions for redemption state that a redemption certificate will be emailed 15 business days after the event. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, within 12 months of notification, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. All reservations are final once confirmed, and packages are non-transferable and non-resalable. Tickets will either be available for pickup at the event or transferred to the winning bidder at least 24 hours prior to the event.