Black Child Development Institute- Dallas/Fort Worth Metro's Live Auction Items

Step into the dazzling world of music royalty with this exclusive autographed photo display from Beyoncé’s iconic Renaissance World Tour. This spectacular piece is more than just a photograph; it’s a tribute to a legendary performer whose influence spans the globe, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of musical history. This autographed photo display is not just a collectible; it’s an emblem of Beyoncé’s transformative impact on the music industry. Don’t miss the chance to own an iconic symbol of talent, empowerment, and artistic excellence. Place your bid now and let this incredible display become a cherished centerpiece in your collection, a testament to the brilliance of one of the greatest performers of our time.
Step into the world of basketball greatness with this exclusive Kobe Bryant signed NBA floor board display, accompanied by a stunning portrait of the legendary player. As one of the most iconic figures in the history of the sport, Kobe Bryant's legacy continues to inspire fans worldwide. This extraordinary piece is more than just a collector's item; it’s a celebration of a career filled with triumphs, determination, and unmatched talent. This Kobe Bryant signed NBA floor board display is not just a collectible; it’s a tribute to the legacy of one of basketball's most celebrated players. Don’t miss the opportunity to own a piece of sports history that embodies passion, excellence, and iconic artistry. Place your bid now and let this incredible display become a cherished centerpiece in your collection, honoring the spirit of one of the greatest athletes of our time.
Step into the legendary world of Michael Jordan and relive the moments that defined an era of basketball greatness with this exclusive collector's display. Featuring an authentic, signed Chicago Bulls jersey and a series of stunning portraits capturing iconic moments from Jordan's illustrious career, this display is a tribute to the man who redefined the game and inspired millions worldwide. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of basketball history that celebrates the legacy of Michael Jordan, one of the greatest athletes to ever grace the court. Whether you’re a dedicated fan, a seasoned collector, or looking to start an impressive collection, this signed jersey and iconic portraits display is a unique chance to bring the spirit and triumph of Jordan’s career into your world. Place your bid now and let this incredible display become the crown jewel of your collection, honoring the brilliance of a true sports icon.
Step into the arena of basketball legends with this exclusive autographed basketball, signed by none other than the phenomenal LeBron James. Known for his unparalleled athleticism, leadership, and transformative impact on the game, LeBron is a force of nature whose legacy continues to inspire millions. This extraordinary piece is not just a collectible; it’s a symbol of excellence, determination, and the relentless pursuit of greatness. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of basketball royalty. Whether you’re a die-hard fan, a seasoned collector, or new to the world of sports memorabilia, this autographed LeBron James basketball offers a unique chance to celebrate the legacy of a living legend. Place your bid now and let this incredible basketball become the crown jewel of your collection, honoring the brilliance and impact of one of basketball’s most iconic figures.
Step into the heart of American football legacy with this extraordinary Dallas Cowboys Legends Helmet Collection, personally signed by ten of the most iconic stars to ever don the silver and blue. This rare and breathtaking piece is not just a collector's item—it's a tribute to the prowess, passion, and unparalleled legacy of the Cowboys dynasty. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of Dallas Cowboys history that celebrates the legacies of these football icons. Whether you're a dedicated fan, a seasoned collector, or new to the world of sports memorabilia, this signed helmet display offers a unique chance to honor the brilliance and impact of the Cowboys' greatest figures. Place your bid now and let this incredible helmet display become the crown jewel of your collection, celebrating the timeless excellence of America's Team
Signed by: Tony Romo, Troy Aikman, Roger Staubach, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, Jason Witten, Dez Bryant, DeMarco Murray, Charles Haley and Tony Dorsett
Step into the ring of legends with this exclusive autographed boxing glove, signed by none other than Muhammad Ali, the man who floated like a butterfly and stung like a bee. Known as “The Greatest,” Ali’s impact on boxing and global culture is unparalleled, and this glove offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of his extraordinary legacy. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of boxing history that celebrates the legacy of Muhammad Ali AKA Cassius Clay. Whether you’re a dedicated fan, a seasoned collector, or new to the world of sports memorabilia, this signed boxing glove offers a unique chance to honor the brilliance and impact of one of boxing's most iconic figures. Place your bid now and let this incredible glove become the crown jewel of your collection, celebrating the timeless excellence of a true boxing legend.
Step into the world of NFL legends with this exceptional Patrick Mahomes signed Kansas City Chiefs jersey display. This stunning piece isn’t just a collectible; it’s a celebration of one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in football history. Known for his incredible arm strength, agility, and game-changing plays, Mahomes has captivated fans worldwide and redefined the quarterback position. Now, you have the chance to own a tangible piece of his legacy. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of NFL history that celebrates the legacy of Patrick Mahomes. Whether you're a die-hard Chiefs fan, a seasoned collector, or new to sports memorabilia, this signed jersey offers a unique chance to honor the brilliance and impact of one of football's most dynamic figures. Place your bid now and let this incredible jersey display become the crown jewel of your collection, capturing the essence of gridiron greatness and the excitement of the NFL.
Includes Choice of Broadway Show and Dinner at a Popular New York Restaurant with 2-Night Stay for (2) New York Broadway Experience for two. It includes a 2-night stay at a 4-star hotel in the Times Square/Manhattan area, orchestra or front mezzanine seats for a non-sold-out Broadway show (excluding Hamilton), and dinner at one of three popular New York restaurants: Atlantic Grill, Strip House, or Dos Caminos.
The package redemption involves an emailed certificate within 15 business days after the event. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel and within 12 months of notification, with travel completed within 24 months. All reservations are final, non-refundable, and non-transferable. Blackout dates include the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. Tickets will be available for pickup or transferred to the winning bidder at least 24 hours prior to the event.
The Players Championship is an annual golf tournament on the PGA Tour. Originally known as
the Tournament Players Championship, it began in 1974. The Players Championship offers the
highest prize fund of any tournament in golf. The field usually includes the top 50 players in the
world rankings, but unlike the three major championships staged in the United States, it is not
an official event on the European Tour. The Players has often been considered the unofficial
"fifth major" due to its prestige, its host course, the TPC at Sawgrass Stadium Course and its
considerably larger purse.
Hyatt Regency Jacksonville 3 Night Stay or similar for
(2)
Tickets for Final Saturday and Sunday Rounds of the
Players Championship 2026 at TPC Sawgrass in
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL for (2)
Dinner at LongHorn Steakhouse or Ruth's Chris
Steak House for (2).
Terms and conditions for redemption state that a redemption certificate will be emailed 15 business days after the event. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, within 12 months of notification, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. All reservations are final once confirmed, and packages are non-transferable and non-resalable. Tickets will either be available for pickup at the event or transferred to the winning bidder at least 24 hours prior to the event.
Score the March Madness experience of a lifetime with tickets to the NCAA Men’s Division I
Basketball Tournament Final Four and National Championship games.
Thrilling competition, incredible skill, and nail-biting finishes are an easy three for the pinnacle
of college basketball, where the best teams from across the country battle it out for ultimate
glory. The single-elimination tournament is played each spring in the United States, featuring
68 college basketball teams from the highest level of the National Collegiate Athletic
Association (NCAA), and serves as the exhilarating proving ground for the next legends of the
game. The atmosphere is unlike any other sporting event in the world, with thousands of
fervent fans cheering for their school with a pulse-pounding energy that can’t be missed. With
two tickets to both the semifinal and championship games, witness history in the making from
prime upper-level seating that ensures an unforgettable finale to the greatest collegiate
tournament on Earth.
Make sure you bring your favorite jersey, hat or football to get
autographs and don’t forget your camera, so you can capture this once in a lifetime event and
share it with all of your friends. The meet and greet is held the day before each home game in
the magnificent Gaylord Texan Resort and features an autograph session with at least three
current Dallas Cowboys, a massive prize giveaway, food and beverages and a few surprises!
Lower Level Seats to Dallas Cowboys Home Game
for (2)
Dallas Cowboys Player Meet and Greet for (2)
Pregame Tailgate Party next to AT&T Stadium for (2)
2 Night stay at Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott or similar in
Dallas - Arlington Area
Discover the stunning coastal paradise of Cabo San Lucas with a getaway to the Grand
Solmar Pacific Dunes Resort Golf & Spa, where the lush, sun-kissed coast of Mexico meets the
serene tropical Pacific. Nestled within the exclusive Rancho San Lucas community, this
luxurious oceanfront resort grants alluring access to Cabo’s untamed beauty--where dramatic
desert dunes give way to golden sandy beaches and shimmering turquoise waters with
limitless opportunities for relaxation and exploration. Your spacious Grand Studio offers a
breezy, beachfront sanctuary with vibrant ocean vistas, plush furnishings, and soothing
Caribbean-inspired decor that reflect the resort’s tranquil, coastal charm.
Spend your days exploring the sun-drenched coastline, where jagged rock formations and lush
desert landscapes blend seamlessly in a stunning natural tableau. Tee off on world-class golf
courses set against dramatic ocean backdrops or indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments
infused with local botanicals that invigorate your senses. As evening approaches, stroll along
the lively marina, savor fresh seafood tacos, and sip handcrafted margaritas beneath a sky
painted with fiery sunsets. The warm, inviting atmosphere of Cabo San Lucas beckons you to
unwind and reconnect with nature’s coastal splendor for a tropical escape where luxury meets
the soothing power of the sea.
Head to marvelous Miami! This multicultural haven is home to some of the most fabulous
restaurants, nightclubs, beaches and shopping in the United States. Accommodations include
two nights at the newly renovated Hyatt Regency Miami. Centrally located with easy access to
Miami's hottest attractions, the hotel offers many incredible amenities such as dramatic city
views, recently updated spacious guestrooms, deluxe baths, a heated outdoor pool, and much
more; it is also just a 15-minute drive to South Beach, Coral Gables and Coconut Grove. If
you're looking to shop the day away, look no further than Bloomingdale's where you will enjoy
a gift card for your shopping pleasure.
Hyatt Regency Miami 2 Night Stay for (2)
$250 Bloomingdale's Gift Card
A truly unique experience, Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa is situated on a stunning
stretch of unspoiled beach along the Atlantic Coast in Palm Coast, Florida. Enjoy a taste of
casual luxury designed for family vacations or weekends with friends. Beachfront luxury awaits
in sophisticated coastal surroundings that are the hallmark of Hammock Beach Golf Resort &
Spa. You’ll stay for 3 nights in a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Intracoastal view condo.
Nestled along the shoreline and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, they offer two award-winning
golf courses for the ultimate golf getaway. The breathtaking Jack Nicklaus-designed Ocean
Course winds along pristine wetlands and sparkling lakes, while the Conservatory Course,
designed by Tom Watson, is highlighted by waterfalls, babbling brooks, and field stonework.
Take your family on an adventure to Disney World they will remember for years to come.
Welcome to the happiest place on earth! Reconnect with your childhood, the innocence, the
fun, the carefree feeling: this trip incorporates fun for the whole family. With a high
concentration of activities, there is always something to see and do, including exploring the
diverse areas of activities – Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Waterpark, Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Theme Park, Epcot, Magic Kingdom Park, and so much more. Enjoy a park gift certificate
redeemable for admission, food, rides, souvenirs...whatever you wish! That’s enough for four
two-day Magic Your Way base tickets with Park Hopper option tickets and lunch at the park
for the whole family. What are you waiting for?!
4 Night One Room Hotel Stay at participating Hyatt
Hotels
$1,000 Disney World Park Gift Certificate
