Black Dog Heal's Silent Auction

4300 Pinecrest Dr, Zanesville, OH 43701, USA
Valued at $40, these candles burn 4 times as long as traditional wax candles.
Valued at over $65, these earrings were hand crafted by a Navajo silversmith and have a signed card to go with them.
Valued at $270, this authentic Golden Tigereye Stone necklace is 24” and breathtaking.
Beautiful pink and Aztec embroidered western baseball cap.
Made in Texas at the Big Cock Ranch.
Teeth included, this is a real Texas longhorn skull which has been hand crafted in epoxy resin and includes a mounting wire. Valued at over $1950. One of a kind!
Genuine Leather teardrop shaped watchband from Hadlock Designs. Even more Beautiful in person! Valued at $95
Genuine cowhide coasters!
Super cute and handy, this charger has the capabilities to be a USB or a USB-C to iPhone or USB-C port.
Waterproof and cuddly for your petite barn dog!
Supple one-eared, black headstall made by Cowboy Leather! These are quality! Plus you get a container of Aussie Leather Keep, the best leather conditioner around!
Supple and handy, these quality made head stalls come from Cowboy Leather and look amazing.
