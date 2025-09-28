Black Dog Heal's Silent Auction

4300 Pinecrest Dr, Zanesville, OH 43701, USA

Rock’n J Farms Barrel Racing Gel Candle item
Rock’n J Farms Barrel Racing Gel Candle
$10

Valued at $40, these candles burn 4 times as long as traditional wax candles.

Finestone Jewelry Navajo Silver & Turquoise Earrings item
Finestone Jewelry Navajo Silver & Turquoise Earrings
$25

Valued at over $65, these earrings were hand crafted by a Navajo silversmith and have a signed card to go with them.

Dana Voorhees Golden Tigereye Stone 24” Necklace item
Dana Voorhees Golden Tigereye Stone 24” Necklace
$150

Valued at $270, this authentic Golden Tigereye Stone necklace is 24” and breathtaking.

Western Ponytail Baseball Cap item
Western Ponytail Baseball Cap
$5

Beautiful pink and Aztec embroidered western baseball cap.

Buckin’ Boots & Turquoise Spice Basket item
Buckin’ Boots & Turquoise Spice Basket
$20

Made in Texas at the Big Cock Ranch.

Authentic Texas Longhorn Skull item
Authentic Texas Longhorn Skull
$700

Teeth included, this is a real Texas longhorn skull which has been hand crafted in epoxy resin and includes a mounting wire. Valued at over $1950. One of a kind!

Hadlock Designs Turquoise & Leather Apple Watch Band item
Hadlock Designs Turquoise & Leather Apple Watch Band
$50

Genuine Leather teardrop shaped watchband from Hadlock Designs. Even more Beautiful in person! Valued at $95

Terra Leather Cowhide Horseshoe Coasters item
Terra Leather Cowhide Horseshoe Coasters
$20

Genuine cowhide coasters!

Brindle Boutique Navajo Pearl & Turquoise 4-Port Charger item
Brindle Boutique Navajo Pearl & Turquoise 4-Port Charger
$15

Super cute and handy, this charger has the capabilities to be a USB or a USB-C to iPhone or USB-C port.

Tough-1 600D Dog Coat Size XXS item
Tough-1 600D Dog Coat Size XXS
$5

Waterproof and cuddly for your petite barn dog!

Cowboy Leather Headstall & Leather Keeper item
Cowboy Leather Headstall & Leather Keeper
$50

Supple one-eared, black headstall made by Cowboy Leather! These are quality! Plus you get a container of Aussie Leather Keep, the best leather conditioner around!

Cowboy Leather One-Eared Headstall (1 of 2) item
Cowboy Leather One-Eared Headstall (1 of 2)
$25

Supple and handy, these quality made head stalls come from Cowboy Leather and look amazing.

Cowboy Leather One-Eared Headstall (2 of 2) item
Cowboy Leather One-Eared Headstall (2 of 2)
$25

Supple and handy, these quality made head stalls come from Cowboy Leather and look amazing.

