Black Educated Lesbians (BEL) Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
Flyer + social media promotion
*You’re amplifying your brand into the community*
Share materials directly with the BEL community
Per newsletter (6 newsletters annually)
Featured placement in BEL email communication
3 dedicated posts across BEL platforms
Logo on event graphic & 2 social media mentions
Logo + 4 social posts & Verbal recognition during events
“Presented by [Your Brand]” recognition; Speaking opportunity during the event; Featured promotion + post-event recap inclusion
Sponsorship of 3 Let’s Talk events; Logo on all event promotions; 6 social media features; Email feature; Resource distribution
“Presented by [Your Brand]” across all Let’s Talk events; Speaking opportunity at one event; Premium visibility across all promotions; Featured recap + brand integration
Visibility across events; Recognition in Let’s Talk Series; Email feature; Includes 1 Let’s Talk event sponsorship for one year--Does not include in-person events (Spring Health & Wellness Fair or Annual BEL Conference)
*Sustained impact + deeper presence*
Multi-program visibility(4 virtual events); Speaking opportunity at one program event; Direct engagement with participants; Includes 2 Let’s Talk event sponsorships-Does not include in-person events (Spring Health & Wellness Fair or Annual BEL Conference)
*Clear influence, stronger positioning*
Featured sponsor across programs (8 virtual events; Event spotlight opportunity; Co-host or collaboration opportunity; Includes 3 Let’s Talk event sponsorships-Does not include in-person events (Spring Health & Wellness Fair or Annual BEL Conference)
*Now we’re talking about impact and long-term presence*
Premier visibility across ALL BEL programs and events; Co-branded opportunities; Year-round recognition and engagement; Includes ongoing Let’s Talk Series integration-Does not include in-person events (Spring Health & Wellness Fair or Annual BEL Conference)
*Elite, top-tier, unmistakable leadership positioning*
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