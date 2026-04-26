Black Educated Lesbians

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Black Educated Lesbians

About this event

Black Educated Lesbians (BEL) Sponsorship Opportunities

✨ Amplify Feature
$75

Flyer + social media promotion

*You’re amplifying your brand into the community*

📦 Resource Distribution
$75

Share materials directly with the BEL community

📧 Email Feature
$150

Per newsletter (6 newsletters annually)
Featured placement in BEL email communication

📲 Social Media Campaign
$200

3 dedicated posts across BEL platforms

Let's Talk Series: Community Sponsor
$250

Logo on event graphic & 2 social media mentions

Let's Talk Series: Supporting Sponsor
$500

Logo + 4 social posts & Verbal recognition during events

Let's Talk Series: Presenting Sponsor
$1,000

“Presented by [Your Brand]” recognition; Speaking opportunity during the event; Featured promotion + post-event recap inclusion

Let's Talk Series: Series Partner
$1,500

Sponsorship of 3 Let’s Talk events; Logo on all event promotions; 6 social media features; Email feature; Resource distribution

Let's Talk Series: Presenting Series Partner
$3,000

“Presented by [Your Brand]” across all Let’s Talk events; Speaking opportunity at one event; Premium visibility across all promotions; Featured recap + brand integration

🌿 Thrive Sponsor
$5,000

Visibility across events; Recognition in Let’s Talk Series; Email feature; Includes 1 Let’s Talk event sponsorship for one year--Does not include in-person events (Spring Health & Wellness Fair or Annual BEL Conference)

*Sustained impact + deeper presence*


⚡ Power Sponsor
$7,500

Multi-program visibility(4 virtual events); Speaking opportunity at one program event; Direct engagement with participants; Includes 2 Let’s Talk event sponsorships-Does not include in-person events (Spring Health & Wellness Fair or Annual BEL Conference)

*Clear influence, stronger positioning*

👑 Legacy Sponsor
$10,000

Featured sponsor across programs (8 virtual events; Event spotlight opportunity; Co-host or collaboration opportunity; Includes 3 Let’s Talk event sponsorships-Does not include in-person events (Spring Health & Wellness Fair or Annual BEL Conference)

*Now we’re talking about impact and long-term presence*

🌟 Crown Sponsor
$15,000

Premier visibility across ALL BEL programs and events; Co-branded opportunities; Year-round recognition and engagement; Includes ongoing Let’s Talk Series integration-Does not include in-person events (Spring Health & Wellness Fair or Annual BEL Conference)
*Elite, top-tier, unmistakable leadership positioning*

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