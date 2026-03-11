Black Family Wellness Expo Corporate Sponsorship

confirm our agreement regarding the Black Wellness Expo to be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026 (“Event”). AARP agrees to support this Event because it advances our social mission to empower people to choose how they live as they age by sharing relevant resources for caregiving, financial security, and healthy aging for the participants at the expo.





Links, Incorporated, will be responsible for providing:

Event recognition

Logo placement

Promotional visibility

On-site acknowledgement

45 min presentation opportunity during the expo

Table for AARP resources and materials

We agree to indemnify and hold each other harmless, including our respective directors and agents from and against all liability, suits, penalties or actions of every name and description, in connection with the performance of this Agreement except to the extent caused by the gross negligence or willful misconduct of the Indemnified Party. The termination or expiration of this Agreement will not affect the continuing obligations under this provision.

We also agreed that your organization cannot collect any information from attendees or participants of the event/effort that directly or indirectly identifies such attendees as AARP members or individuals interested in AARP.

Finally, we agree that AARP has permission to use the Links, Incorporated name and logo for the limited purpose of communicating our collaboration described in this email and in promotion of AARP in all formats until the end of the collaboration. AARP agrees to allow your organization to use its name and logo with the advanced written permission of AARP until the end of the collaboration.