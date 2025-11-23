Black Friday Silent Auction

Imagine an elegant European escape where you choose your dream destination—be it the enchanting landscapes of Ireland, the rolling hills of Tuscany, or the sun-covered shores of Costa del Sol. Whether you’re planning a joyful family adventure, a memorable getaway with friends, or a romantic retreat, this package offers an unparalleled travel experience with three full years to plan. Each destination promises an abundance of activities, rich cultural discoveries, and breathtaking scenery, ensuring that your European vacation will be an experience you cherish forever.





Castlemartyr Resort (County Cork, Ireland) – 2 Bedroom Residence up to 4 Guests

Stay in a 2-bedroom self-catering condo that accommodates up to 4 guests, providing a tranquil escape in serene surroundings.

Nestled in some of Ireland's most stunning scenery & located next to the ruins of an 800-year-old castle, you’ll be immersed in the rich history of this remarkable location. No trip to Ireland is complete without visiting the famed Blarney Stone located just under an hour’s drive away from the resort!





Borgo di Colleoli Resort (Tuscany, Italy) – 2 Bedroom up to 6 Guests

Relax in a spacious 2-bedroom condo that accommodates up to 6 guests (4 adults and 2 children)

In the heart of Tuscany, this destination is the perfect setting for wine tasting, where you can savor the rich flavors of local vineyards. You might explore exhilarating activities such as truffle hunting, mountain biking, Vespa tours, and more, all set against the backdrop of Tuscany’s rolling hills.





Club Marbella by Crown Resorts (Costa del Sol, Spain) – 2 Bedroom up to 6 Guests

Enjoy a 2-bedroom condo that comfortably hosts up to 6 guests (4 adults and 2 children), providing the perfect base for your Costa del Sol adventure.

Enjoy the sun-drenched shores of Costa del Sol, where beautiful golden beaches stretch as far as the eye can see. Just minutes from the historic Marbella Old Town, this destination invites you to discover the rich culture, vibrant nightlife, and charming streets of one of Spain’s most famous coastal towns.





Embark on an adventure you'll cherish forever. Whether you choose Ireland, Tuscany, or Costa del Sol, an unforgettable getaway is just a reservation away—and with three years to travel, there’s no rush, only the thrill of anticipation!