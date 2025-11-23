Black Friday Silent Auction

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Discover the ultimate escape with our exclusive travel package, offering a choice between the sun-kissed shores of Hawaii and the enchanting landscapes of Ireland. Whether you’re seeking a family adventure, a friends’ retreat, or a romantic getaway, this opportunity promises extraordinary experiences and cherished memories. Enjoy seven nights of pure adventure, accommodating up to six guests.
Hawaii Awaits
Featured Resort: Kahana Villa Resort (Maui, Hawaii)
Immerse yourself in island paradise with breathtaking views and whale-watching from your resort. Enjoy world-class dining and a spacious 2-bedroom condo for up to 6 guests. With options available on Kauai, Oahu, the Big Island, and Maui, every member of your family will find their ideal retreat.
Experience Ireland’s Charm
Featured Resort: Castlemartyr Resort (County Cork)
Stay in a luxurious 2-bedroom self-catering condo for up to 4 guests, surrounded by the serene beauty and rich history of County Cork. Enjoy nearby activities like fishing, spa treatments, and world-class golf.
With three years to plan your trip, this package offers unparalleled flexibility and a lifetime of unforgettable adventures. Whether you choose the tranquil beaches of Hawaii or the historic allure of Ireland, your dream getaway is just a reservation away!
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Escape to where turquoise waters meet vibrant street life and ancient history! Take a spectacular trip for 4-nights for four to the breathtaking coastal town of Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Get ready to explore the heart of the Riviera Maya, where you can spend your days relaxing on pristine beaches, swimming in mystical cenotes, or strolling down the lively Fifth Avenue. Don't miss your chance to create unforgettable memories in this bohemian paradise, where every moment is a celebration of sun, sand, and fun!
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Featured Resort: El Taj Oceanfront & Beachside Condo Hotel
Playa del Carmen is a breathtaking destination where the bohemian spirit of a charming town meets the stunning beauty of the Caribbean Sea. From its powdery white sand beaches and turquoise waters to the lively pedestrian-only Fifth Avenue, every corner offers a blend of relaxation and vibrant culture. With nearby Mayan ruins and mystical cenotes, Playa del Carmen is an unforgettable and exotic escape.
Xcaret Natural Theme & Water Park
Xcaret is a majestic eco-park where the wonders of Mexico's natural and cultural heritage come to life. Guests can swim in underground rivers, explore ancient Mayan ruins, and witness spectacular cultural shows, all set against a backdrop of lush jungle and the stunning Caribbean Sea.
Included: General Admission Tickets for 4
Tulum Ruins
Offering a breathtaking glimpse into ancient Mayan history, Tulum is perched dramatically on a cliff overlooking the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea. This archaeological site is a truly unique destination, where you can explore ancient temples and a coastal fortress against a stunning backdrop of sandy beaches and vibrant blue seas.
Included: Tulum Ruins Day Tour
With three years to plan your trip, this package offers unparalleled flexibility and a lifetime of unforgettable adventures. Your dream getaway is just a reservation away!
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Experience the breathtaking beauty of Reykjavik, Iceland with a five-night escape for two in this stunning Nordic capital. Your adventure includes a Golden Circle tour, showcasing geysers, waterfalls, and dramatic landscapes, and at night you’ll hunt the Northern Lights to witness nature’s most magical display. With time to explore Reykjavik’s vibrant culture and cozy cafés, this trip blends awe-inspiring wonders with warm Icelandic charm.
Your Icelandic Haven
Featured Resort: Black Pearl Luxury Apartments Reykjavik, where you can unwind in stylish comfort. Cooked-to-order breakfast, dry cleaning services, and a business center make for a seamless stay while the helpful staff ensure that all your needs are met. 10-minute walk to Reykjavik Harbour and Laugavegur, 5-minute walk from Iceland Phallological Museum, 5-Minute walk from Reykjavík Cathedral.
Golden Circle & Northern Lights Tour from Reykjavik
The Golden Circle & Northern Lights Tour from Reykjavik allows you to fit two uniquely Icelandic experiences in one great tour. Start the day with a fantastic tour featuring the natural highlights of the Golden Circle, Iceland’s most famous tourist trail. Highlights include the winding path between the continental plates at Thingvellir National Park as well as the world renowned Geysir where Strokkur erupts every five minutes. Later that evening, join the evening northern lights hunting tour.
This Tour includes:
With three years to travel on your trip, this package offers unparalleled flexibility and a lifetime of unforgettable adventures. This unforgettable Icelandic journey offers the perfect balance of natural wonders and cultural experiences, creating memories that will last forever.
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Immerse yourself in the enchanting beauty of Ireland with this exquisite vacation package! Perfect for families, friends, or a romantic retreat, this offer provides seven nights of luxury and adventure, with the flexibility to travel to your escape over the next three years. Explore the rolling green hills, historic castles, and vibrant culture of Ireland, ensuring an unforgettable experience for up to six guests.
County Cork, Ireland
Featured Resort: Castlemartyr Resort
County Cork is a breathtaking landscape where the rugged beauty of the Wild Atlantic Way meets charming, colorful towns and ancient castles. This expansive region, from the lively city of Cork to the secluded coastal peninsulas, offers a vibrant tapestry of culture, history, and stunning scenery. Here, you can kiss the Blarney Stone, explore charming fishing villages, and savor fresh seafood while surrounded by the rich heritage and legendary warmth of Ireland.
Dublin Area, Ireland
Featured Resort: Knightsbrook Golf Resort & Spa
The Dublin area is a captivating landscape where the bustling energy of Ireland’s capital seamlessly blends with the wild beauty of its surrounding countryside. Discover a world of scenic coastal villages and dramatic cliff walks just a short trip from the city center, offering a perfect escape to nature. This vibrant region presents a unique mix of ancient Viking history and modern-day charm, making for a truly wonderful and exotic Irish experience.
This is more than just a vacation—it's your gateway to experiencing Ireland’s rich heritage and stunning landscapes in a way that’s tailored to you. Seize this exceptional opportunity to create lasting memories and embark on a journey filled with elegance and adventure!
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Imagine a getaway where your family's dreams become reality, filled with joy, excitement, and moments you'll cherish forever. With The Golden Ticket, you can enjoy 7 incredible nights for up to 4 guests in one of five fantastic destinations: Orlando, Branson, Palm Springs, Lake Tahoe, or Costa del Sol, Spain! Each location promises unique adventures and lasting memories for the whole family.
Featured Accommodation: Westgate Lakes Resort
Dive into the heart of theme park magic! Enjoy easy access to world-famous attractions like Universal Studios, Walt Disney World, and the enchanting Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Explore all that Orlando has to offer and create unforgettable family moments!
Featured Accommodation: Westgate Branson Woods Resort
Discover the live entertainment capital! The Branson Area offers a wide array of entertainment, from music and comedy to magic and acrobatics. Explore stunning nearby natural beauty, including the Ozark Mountains and pristine lakes, offering outdoor adventures for everyone.
Featured Accommodation: Indian Palms Intervals
Soak up the sunshine in this desert oasis! Enjoy stunning mountain views, world-class golf courses, and a relaxed, vibrant atmosphere. Explore the unique mid-century modern architecture, ride the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, and discover the natural beauty of the surrounding desert landscape.
Featured Accommodation: Tahoe Beach & Ski Club
Experience year-round beauty and adventure! From the crystal-clear waters perfect for boating and swimming in the summer to the snowy slopes ideal for skiing and snowboarding in the winter, Lake Tahoe offers something for every season. Enjoy breathtaking scenery and create lasting memories.
Featured Accommodation: Crown Resorts at Club Marbella
Escape to the stunning "Coast of the Sun"! Enjoy beautiful beaches, delicious Mediterranean cuisine, and a rich cultural heritage. Explore charming towns, relax by the sea, and create unforgettable European memories with your family.
The Golden Ticket - Prime offers a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to bond, explore, and enjoy incredible experiences together. Don't miss your chance to embark on an unforgettable journey to one of these amazing destinations!
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Immerse yourself in the idyllic charm of Freeport, Bahamas, where azure waters and endless sunshine set the stage for a perfect tropical retreat. Imagine yourself basking in the golden sunshine and gentle ocean breeze as you unwind for seven blissful nights with accommodations for up to four guests. Whether you’re seeking adventure or relaxation, this idyllic escape offers something for everyone. Dive into crystal-clear waters, bask by the pool, or explore the stunning natural beauty of the Bahamas. With up to three years to travel, your ultimate island adventure is just moments away!
Featured Resort: The Marlin at Taino Beach
Nearby Attractions:
This is more than just a vacation—it's an invitation to dive into the heart of island life and savor every moment of your tropical retreat. Whether you’re kayaking through crystal-clear waters, exploring stunning natural parks, or simply lounging by the pool with a refreshing drink in hand, Freeport promises an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss out on this chance to discover paradise and make cherished memories in one of the world’s most beautiful destinations. Secure your dream island escape today and let the magic of the Bahamas transform your next adventure!
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Imagine an elegant European escape where you choose your dream destination—be it the enchanting landscapes of Ireland, the rolling hills of Tuscany, or the sun-covered shores of Costa del Sol. Whether you’re planning a joyful family adventure, a memorable getaway with friends, or a romantic retreat, this package offers an unparalleled travel experience with three full years to plan. Each destination promises an abundance of activities, rich cultural discoveries, and breathtaking scenery, ensuring that your European vacation will be an experience you cherish forever.
Castlemartyr Resort (County Cork, Ireland) – 2 Bedroom Residence up to 4 Guests
Stay in a 2-bedroom self-catering condo that accommodates up to 4 guests, providing a tranquil escape in serene surroundings.
Nestled in some of Ireland's most stunning scenery & located next to the ruins of an 800-year-old castle, you’ll be immersed in the rich history of this remarkable location. No trip to Ireland is complete without visiting the famed Blarney Stone located just under an hour’s drive away from the resort!
Borgo di Colleoli Resort (Tuscany, Italy) – 2 Bedroom up to 6 Guests
Relax in a spacious 2-bedroom condo that accommodates up to 6 guests (4 adults and 2 children)
In the heart of Tuscany, this destination is the perfect setting for wine tasting, where you can savor the rich flavors of local vineyards. You might explore exhilarating activities such as truffle hunting, mountain biking, Vespa tours, and more, all set against the backdrop of Tuscany’s rolling hills.
Club Marbella by Crown Resorts (Costa del Sol, Spain) – 2 Bedroom up to 6 Guests
Enjoy a 2-bedroom condo that comfortably hosts up to 6 guests (4 adults and 2 children), providing the perfect base for your Costa del Sol adventure.
Enjoy the sun-drenched shores of Costa del Sol, where beautiful golden beaches stretch as far as the eye can see. Just minutes from the historic Marbella Old Town, this destination invites you to discover the rich culture, vibrant nightlife, and charming streets of one of Spain’s most famous coastal towns.
Embark on an adventure you'll cherish forever. Whether you choose Ireland, Tuscany, or Costa del Sol, an unforgettable getaway is just a reservation away—and with three years to travel, there’s no rush, only the thrill of anticipation!
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Imagine an escape where history comes alive and every cobblestone street tells a story! You and a loved one can embark on an unforgettable 5-night adventure, immersing yourselves in the rich culture and stunning beauty of Scotland's capital city. Delve into centuries of royal history and breathtaking panoramic views. Explore a city filled with mythical tales, legendary landmarks, and vibrant local life, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Edinburgh, Scotland
Scotland’s historic capital, blends medieval charm and modern vibrancy. Edinburgh Castle, perched atop Castle Rock, is a historic icon of Scotland. Explore its rich history, from the Crown Jewels and Stone of Destiny to St. Margaret’s Chapel, the oldest building in Edinburgh. With panoramic city views and centuries of stories, it’s a must-visit landmark for history lovers.
Included - Edinburgh Castle: Guided Walking Tour with Entry Ticket
Featured Resort: Leonardo Royal Hotel Edinburgh
A well-located, modern hotel situated in the heart of Edinburgh's Old Town. Its prime location places guests within easy walking distance of major attractions like the Royal Mile, Edinburgh Castle, and Waverley Train Station. The hotel offers comfortable, contemporary rooms and amenities such as a restaurant, bar, and fitness center, making it a convenient and popular choice for those seeking to explore the city's historic core.
With three years to plan your trip, this package offers unparalleled flexibility and a lifetime of unforgettable adventures. Your dream getaway to Scotland is just a reservation away!
Starting bid
Escape to Costa del Sol, Spain! Enjoy a memorable 7-night getaway for up to 4 guests, with flexibility to travel within 3 years. Immerse yourselves in the stunning beauty, rich history, and vibrant culture of one of Spain’s most celebrated coastal destinations.
Culinary Delights
Savor local specialties from fresh seafood to authentic tapas at world-class dining venues.
Cultural Riches
Explore the impressive Gibralfaro Castle and discover the birthplace of legends like Picasso and Antonio Banderas.
Endless Adventures
Experience thrilling activities such as sailing, paddleboarding, and jet skiing, or relax on beautiful golden beaches.
Featured Resort: Crown Resorts at Club Marbella
Crown Resorts at Club Marbella is a family-friendly aparthotel located in Mijas, Spain, near the beaches of the Costa del Sol. It is well-equipped with amenities for a relaxing and active holiday, featuring multiple swimming pools (both indoor and outdoor), a health club, a spa with a sauna and hot tub, and sports facilities like squash and mini-golf. Its suburban location provides a tranquil base with easy access to nearby towns like Marbella and Fuengirola.
This getaway is perfect for families and friends to connect and create lasting memories in the enchanting Costa del Sol!
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🎭 Tacoma Little Theatre Experience
Enjoy an unforgettable night of live theater at one of the oldest community theaters west of the Mississippi! Tacoma Little Theatre has been inspiring audiences since 1918 with high-quality productions, talented local performers, and a charming, intimate venue that brings every story to life.
This auction item includes:
Whether you’re a lifelong theater lover or simply looking for a special night out, this experience is the perfect way to celebrate creativity and support the performing arts.
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