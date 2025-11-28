BLACK FRIDAY TPFHH Silent Auction

Hosted by
Take Me Out to the Ballgame! ⚾⚾
Score 4 tickets to a 2026 Space Cowboys home game — your choice of Baseline Reserved II, Field Box II, or Hot Corner seating!
Redemption opens March 2026.
Expires September 21, 2026.
Want to bring more friends? You can purchase additional tickets when you redeem.
Value: $500
👕 ¡Que Rico! $250 Voucher 🎉
Celebrate Latino culture, humor, and style with a $250 voucher to Que Rico T-Shirt Co.! Founded by best friends Roman Flores and Isaac Padilla in Austin and Dallas, Que Rico brings Latinx-inspired apparel that’s vibrant, playful, and full of personality — from tacos and piñatas to pop culture nods that span generations.
Whether you’re dressing for la fiesta, grabbing a can cooler para el rancho, or just adding some fun, colorful flair to your wardrobe, Que Rico has you covered.
💥 Fun, fresh, and full of sabor — ¡Que Rico! Your perfect Latinx-inspired outfit awaits.
The lucky winner of this fun package will receive a champagne party for 5 guests
at the LUCHO boutique in the Hollywood Square Center in River Oaks. There
you will be hosted by Hector Villarreal designer of the women’s shoe collection.
You and your friends will sip on glasses of bubbly while learning about the creative process that goes into designing LUCHO shoes. The LUCHO women’s shoe line is made in Brazil and features more than 150 styles including heels, stilettos, wedges and flats.
Each of your guests will also receive a $100 gift certificate good towards any
pair of shoes in the boutique.
Value: $1,000.00
You will be hosted by Hector Villarreal in this one-of-a-kind private tasting in which you and
your guests will enjoy a sampling of Tequila El Amo and Tequila Ley 925, which holds the
record for producing the Guinness World Records most expensive tequila bottle.
The lucky winner receives a $1,000.00 gift certificate good towards the purchase of a men’s custom suit, designed by Brazilian-Italian designer Patricia Sturion. While the winner’s guests will each receive a $500.00 gift certificate good towards a men’s suit or sport coat.
The tasting will be conducted at the LUCHO boutique located in the Hollywood Square Shopping Center.
Value: $3,900.00
🍗 Chick-fil-A Gift Basket 🐔
Enjoy everyone’s favorite comfort food brand with this Chick-fil-A Basket, filled with assorted goodies and branded items that bring a little extra joy to your day!
Perfect for fans of the classic chicken sandwich, this basket is packed with fun surprises, tasty treats, and Chick-fil-A charm.
Valid at the 45 and West Rd or 59 and Little York locations only.
✨ Eat Mor Chikin — and enjoy every bite!
Value - $190+
🧊 Yeti Hopper M12 (Smartwater logo) – $275
👕 Peter Millar Dri-Fit Zip-Up (Dasani logo, Size L) – $135
🧥 Peter Millar Puffer Vest (Dasani logo, Size L) – $225
📸 Kodak Printomatic Camera (NOS logo) – $69.99
🔊 JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth Speaker (Smartwater logo) – $129
🚗 Baseus A3 Car Mini Vacuum (NOS logo) – $99
💧 2 Hydro Flasks (Smartwater logo) – $39.99 each
🥤 2 Yeti Ramblers, 35oz (Agua Frescas logo) – $42 each
💅 Ella + Mila Beauty Gift Basket 💖
Indulge in a world of color and clean beauty with this Ella + Mila Gift Basket, featuring:
Brooklyn Flap Top Backpack – roomy, structured, and perfect for laptops, water bottles, and daily essentials.
Value $136
Cairo Sling Bag – sleek, hands-free, and ideal for errands, travel, or city adventures.
VALUE $63
🍷 Private Wine Class for 20 at Total Wine & More! ✨
Host an unforgettable experience for up to 20 friends, family, or fellow wine lovers in the classroom of your local Total Wine & More store.
Enjoy a guided journey through famed wine regions and varietals, tasting a curated selection of premium, hand-selected wines. Learn from a wine expert who will present and discuss each pour, sharing tips, stories, and insider knowledge.
Choose your experience as a seated, classroom-style tasting or a more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More provides all stemware and tasting notes, so all you need to do is sip, savor, and enjoy.
✨ Discover, taste, and toast — the perfect wine experience for your group!
Value $600
