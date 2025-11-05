One Village Alliance

Hosted by

One Village Alliance

About this event

Black Friday Weekend Expo

31 W 31st St

Wilmington, DE 19802, USA

Shop Local!
Free

Access the Black Friday Weekend Expo and shop local! Explore Black-owned and community businesses, discover unique gifts, and support a movement keeping dollars in our neighborhoods.

Daily Vendor Pass (No Table)
$75

Join our mission to keep dollars circulating in our neighborhoods! This pass grants you one full-day vendor space to promote your business, sell your products, and connect with conscious consumers who are choosing small + Black-owned brands first this holiday season.

Daily Vendor Pass (Plus Table)
$100
Non-Profits
$50
Add a donation for One Village Alliance

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!