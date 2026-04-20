Black Heron Arts' Memberships

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About the memberships
No expiration
Your name listed on website donor page and a box of organic fruits and vegetables from our garden to your home.
No expiration
Everything in The Garden plus: quarterly behind-the-scenes updates on projects & artists, an invitation to one donor appreciation gathering per year, and a dozen organic eggs straight from our hen house.
No expiration
Everything in The Hen House plus: discounted admission to select workshops/salons, an invitation to a open rehearsal / work-in-progress showing.
No expiration
Everything in The Cottage plus: Name listed in select event programs and Access to a private annual “salon evening” for supporters
No expiration
Everything in The Barn plus: a private salon experience (curated performance or gathering), direct connection with visiting artists (meet + engage), prominent recognition on website + event materials, opportunity to underwrite a program, series, or residency, and a personal thank-you/annual impact conversation
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!