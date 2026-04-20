Black Heron Arts Membership: The Black Heron

For this level of membership, your name will be listed on website donor page, you will receive quarterly behind-the-scenes updates on projects & artists, an invitation to one donor appreciation gathering per year, discounted admission to select workshops/salons, invitation to open rehearsal / work-in-progress showings, your name listed in select event programs, access to a private annual “salon evening” for supporters, a private salon experience (curated performance or gathering), direct connection with visiting artists (meet + engage), prominent recognition on website + event materials, opportunity to underwrite a program, series, or residency, personal thank-you/annual impact conversation, a basket of organic fruits and vegetables from our garden and a dozen organic eggs straight from our hen house.















