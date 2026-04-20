Black Heron Arts Membership: The Cottage

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About the memberships
No expiration
For this level of membership, your name will be listed on website donor page, you will receive quarterly behind-the-scenes updates on projects & artists, an invitation to one donor appreciation gathering per year, discounted admission to select workshops/salons, invitation to open rehearsal / work-in-progress showings, a basket of organic fruits and vegetables from our garden and a dozen organic eggs straight from our hen house.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!