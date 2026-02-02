Black Hills Ballistix 12U Team Store - Paper Order Form coming soon with instructions if you want to wait for that

Youth Dri-Power 50/50 Blend Tee. Available in Athletic Heather, White, Royal Blue & Black. 5.4 oz pre-shrunk Cotton/Polyester with advanced moisture-management performance. Durable and soft, this youth active t-shirt is just what every high-energy kid needs.

Made using 5.4 oz of 50% cotton and 50% polyester featuring a double-needle coverstitched front neck, double-needle stitched hemmed sleeves and bottom.

Shirt comes with front graphic of your choice and sleeve graphic of your choice. For back graphic, please add $5.00 to your purchase using the "Add a donation for Black Hills Ballistix Softball" field at the bottom of the items for sale list.