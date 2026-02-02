Black Hills Ballistix 12U Team Store - Paper Order Form coming soon with instructions if you want to wait for that

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100% Polyester Tee. Available in Athletic Heather, White, Royal Blue & Black. Athletic Heather & White are 5.3 oz fabric weight with anti-microbial, odor control and moisture wicking properties. Royal Blue and Black are a lighter 3.8 oz fabric weight, are rated UPF50 to help combat harmful UV rays, and perform with moisture-wicking technology to keep one cool, dry and comfortable. Shirt comes with front graphic of your choice and sleeve graphic of your choice. For back graphic, please add $5.00 to your purchase using the "Add a donation for Black Hills Ballistix Softball" field at the bottom of the items for sale list.
Youth Dri-Power 50/50 Blend Tee. Available in Athletic Heather, White, Royal Blue & Black. 5.4 oz pre-shrunk Cotton/Polyester with advanced moisture-management performance. Durable and soft, this youth active t-shirt is just what every high-energy kid needs.
Made using 5.4 oz of 50% cotton and 50% polyester featuring a double-needle coverstitched front neck, double-needle stitched hemmed sleeves and bottom.
Shirt comes with front graphic of your choice and sleeve graphic of your choice. For back graphic, please add $5.00 to your purchase using the "Add a donation for Black Hills Ballistix Softball" field at the bottom of the items for sale list.
Youth Dri-Power 50/50 Long Sleeve Tee. Available in Athletic Heather, White, Royal Blue & Black. Youth sizes XS, S, M, L, XL. 5.4 oz pre-shrunk Cotton/Polyester with advanced moisture-management performance. Durable and soft, this youth active shirt is just what every high-energy kid needs. Made using 50% cotton and 50% polyester, features a double-needle coverstitched front neck, double-needle stitched hemmed sleeves and bottom.
Shirt comes with front graphic of your choice and sleeve graphic of your choice. For back graphic, please add $5.00 to your purchase using the "Add a donation for Black Hills Ballistix Softball" field at the bottom of the items for sale list. Note: NOT in the "Help keep Zeffy free for Black Hills Ballistix Softball box" (that's a donation to the hosting company).
Youth 50/50 Cotton Polyester Blend 8 oz. crewneck.
Available in Ash, White, Royal Blue & Black.
Youth sizes S, M, L, XL.
Pre-shrunk and pill resistant fleece with 1x1 ribbed collar, cuffs and waistband with spandex.
Shirt price comes with and includes front graphic of your choice and sleeve
graphic of your choice. For back graphic, please add $5.00 to your purchase using the "Add a donation for Black Hills Ballistix Softball" field at the bottom of the items for sale list. Note: NOT in the "Help keep Zeffy free for Black Hills Ballistix Softball box" (that's a donation to the hosting company).
Youth 50/50 Cotton Polyester Blend 8 oz. hoodie.
Available in Ash, Athletic Heather, White, Royal Blue & Black.
Youth sizes S, M, L, XL.
Pre-shrunk and pill resistant fleece with 1x1 ribbed collar, cuffs and waistband
with spandex with 2-ply hood no drawcord.
Shirt price comes with and includes front graphic of your choice and sleeve
graphic of your choice. For back graphic, please add $5.00 to your purchase.
7.2 oz 60/40 cotton/polyester pre-shrunk pill resistant fleece.
Available in Athletic Heather & Black.
Youth sizes S, M, L, XL
Modern fit in a lighter weight fleece.
*Athletic heather matches youth and adult short and long sleeve 50/50 blend tee’s,
hoodie & adult crewneck (not youth).
price comes with players number if you'd prefer Ballistix logo let us know.
7.2 oz 60/40 cotton/polyester pre-shrunk pill resistant fleece.
Available in Athletic Heather, Black & White.
Adult sizes S, M, L, XL
Modern fit in a lighter weight fleece. Inseam S 31", M 31.5", L 32", XL 32.5, 2XL 33"
*Athletic heather matches youth and adult short and long sleeve 50/50 blend tee’s,
hoodie & adult crewneck (not youth).
price comes with players number if you'd prefer Ballistix logo let us know.
8 oz 50/50 cotton/polyester pill resistant fleece.
Available in Ash, Royal Blue & Black.
Youth sizes S, M, L, XL
Made with sustainably sourced usa grown cotton
with elastic bottom leg openings. Inseam Length: S 30.5", M 31", L 31.5", XL 32", 2XL 32.5"
*Ash matches with Ash crewneck & hoodie.
price comes with players number if you'd prefer Ballistix logo let us know.
8 oz 50/50 cotton/polyester pill resistant fleece.
Available in Ash, Athletic Heather, Royal Blue & Black.
Adult sizes S, M, L, XL
Made with sustainably sourced usa grown cotton
with elastic bottom leg openings.
*Ash matches with Ash crewneck & hoodie.
price comes with players number if you'd prefer Ballistix logo let us know.
Adult Dri-Power 50/50 Tee. Available in Athletic Heather, White, Royal Blue & Black. Adult sizes S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, LT, XLT, 2XL. 5.4 oz pre-shrunk Cotton/Polyester with advanced moisture-management performance. Durable and soft,
made using 5.4 oz of 50% cotton and 50% polyester featuring a double-needle coverstitched front neck, double-needle stitched hemmed sleeves and bottom.
Shirt comes with front graphic of your choice and sleeve graphic of your choice. For back graphic, please add $5.00 to your purchase using the "Add a donation for Black Hills Ballistix Softball" field at the bottom of the items for sale list. **Note++ NOT in the "Help keep Zeffy free for Black Hills Ballistix Softball box" (that's a donation to the hosting company).
Adult Dri-Power 50/50 Long Sleeve Tee. Available in Athletic Heather, White, Royal Blue & Black. Adult sizes XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL. 5.4 oz pre-shrunk Cotton/Polyester with advanced moisture-management performance. Durable and soft,
made using 5.4 oz of 50% cotton and 50% polyester featuring a double-needle coverstitched front neck, double-needle stitched hemmed sleeves and bottom.
Shirt comes with front graphic of your choice and sleeve graphic of your choice. For back graphic, please add $5.00 to your purchase using the "Add a donation for Black Hills Ballistix Softball" field at the bottom of the items for sale list. **Note++ NOT in the "Help keep Zeffy free for Black Hills Ballistix Softball box" (that's a donation to the hosting company).
7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece available in Athletic Gray, Ash, White, Royal, Black. Adult unisex sizes S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL.
Pre-shrunk and pill resistant fleece with 1x1 ribbed collar, cuffs and waistband with spandex.
Shirt price comes with and includes front graphic of your choice and sleeve
graphic of your choice. For back graphic, please add $5.00 to your purchase using the "Add a donation for Black Hills Ballistix Softball" field at the bottom of the items for sale list. Note: NOT in the "Help keep Zeffy free for Black Hills Ballistix Softball box" (that's a donation to the hosting company).
7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece available in Athletic Gray, Ash, White, Royal, Black. Adult unisex sizes S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL.
Pre-shrunk and pill resistant fleece with 1x1 ribbed collar, cuffs and waistband with spandex.
Shirt price comes with and includes front graphic of your choice and sleeve
graphic of your choice. For back graphic, please add $5.00 to your purchase using the "Add a donation for Black Hills Ballistix Softball" field at the bottom of the items for sale list. Note: NOT in the "Help keep Zeffy free for Black Hills Ballistix Softball box" (that's a donation to the hosting company).
7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly quarter zip fleece available in Royal, White, Black. Adult unisex sizes S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL.
Pre-shrunk and pill resistant fleece with 1x1 ribbed collar, cuffs, waistband with spandex and concealed zipper.
Shirt price comes with and includes front graphic of your choice and sleeve
graphic of your choice. For back graphic, please add $5.00 to your purchase using the "Add a donation for Black Hills Ballistix Softball" field at the bottom of the items for sale list. Note: NOT in the "Help keep Zeffy free for Black Hills Ballistix Softball box" (that's a donation to the hosting company).
in Athletic Heather, Black & White 7.2 oz., 60% cotton, 40% polyester preshrunk fleece Made with sustainably sourced usa grown cotton
Tapered leg
Differential rise for a better fit
Three-needle covered elastic waistband with external drawcord
Charcoal grey contrast drawcord and side-entry pockets
Modern fit in a lightweight fleece
1x1 rib cuffs with spandex for stretch and recovery
9-ounce, 65/35 ring spun combed cotton/poly fleece in Athletic Heather, White, Royal, Black. This is a fan favorite of Erica's!
cropped, 8.3-ounce, 65/35 ring spun cotton/polyester w cotton face women's hoodie. Available in Black & White in XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL
2 styles car magnet. (I can resize them smaller for regular magnet too)
Super cool reversible can cooler that fits most cans customized with 2026 tournament schedule and girls number.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!