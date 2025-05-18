Black Hills Books Press Bookstore

Lyrics and chords transcribed from five of Steve Thorpe's albums.
Tina Lee (1995); Reasons (2005); After 9/11 (2007); Summer Wind with Gary Stettler (2010); Long Day’s Journey into Light (2017)
Albert's Blues
$14.95
A sister in a convent finds an old woman near death, and brings her in to care for her in her final days. But instead of dying, she seems stronger each day. Eventually she leaves, leaving behind the mystery of her origins.
An aspiring blues musician and songwriter, one night Albert meets a mysterious woman who seems to know him intimately. She can predict the future, including his future. How does she know so much about what hasn't yet happened? As he falls in love with her, he begins to suspect she holds far more than secrets about his future.
Walking Wounded
$14.95
Sherwood O'Neal and Art Johnson—back from an unpopular war and unable to fit into the lives they left to serve their country—are building a new life in a remote cabin in South Dakota's Black Hills. That life is disrupted by the death of Sherwood's sister, which leaves him the only living relative of her four-year-old son, Jamie. Reluctantly, Sherwood accepts his responsibility to do 'something' for his nephew, which takes the two recovering soldiers back to California where they are forced to confront both the fall-out from their service and the lives they had sought to escape. Slowly they realize that the Army didn't create all their problems, as surely as getting out didn't fix all of them.
Through the confusion and uncertainty of a society trying to reconcile itself with the fact that The United States of America is losing a war, Sherwood and Art come face to face with the collateral damage of that war on the home front.
High Plains Writers: Annual Juried Poetry Awards 2002-2014
$14.95
The winners of the High Plains Writers Annual Juried Poetry Awards from 2002 to 2014.
