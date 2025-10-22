Black Hills Snowmobile Club

Offered by

Black Hills Snowmobile Club

About the memberships

Black Hills Snowmobile Club's Memberships

Black HIlls Club/SDSA Membership
$45

Valid until March 31, 2027

Membership price includes Black Hills Club Family membership and SDSA membership Including 7 issues of Sno Plainsman

Black Hills Club/SDSA/Business
$95

Valid until March 31, 2027

Membership cost includes: Black Hills Club Family Membership, SDSA membership, 7 issues of Sno Plainsman and your Business listed in the Sno Plainsman as an Associate Member of SDSA

Business Only
$50

Valid until March 31, 2027

Membership includes: your Business listed in the Sno Plainsman as an Associate Member of the SDSA.

Add a donation for Black Hills Snowmobile Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!