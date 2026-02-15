Black History Month Community Showcase

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About this event
Opens 20 minutes before showtime. Walltown reserves the right to reassign or re-sell seats for general admission guests who have not arrived by the posted start time.
Opens 40 minutes before showtime. Guests with reserved tickets are admitted first and may choose any open seat (excluding staff-reserved seating). If a priority guest hasn’t arrived by the time general admission begins, a seat will be assigned and held until showtime.
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