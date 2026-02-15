Walltown Childrens Theatre

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Walltown Childrens Theatre

About this event

Black History Month Community Showcase

1225 Berkeley St

Durham, NC 27705, USA

General Admission
$25

Opens 20 minutes before showtime. Walltown reserves the right to reassign or re-sell seats for general admission guests who have not arrived by the posted start time.​

Priority Seating
$35

Opens 40 minutes before showtime. Guests with reserved tickets are admitted first and may choose any open seat (excluding staff-reserved seating). If a priority guest hasn’t arrived by the time general admission begins, a seat will be assigned and held until showtime.​

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