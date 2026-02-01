Northern New Jersey Association of Black Social Workers

Hosted by

Northern New Jersey Association of Black Social Workers

About this event

Black History Webinar: From Case Notes to Civil Rights: Black Social Workers as Architects of Liberation

NNJABSW Member
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Friends of NNJABSW
$25

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Add a donation for Northern New Jersey Association of Black Social Workers

$

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