Black Homeschoolers of Central Florida, Inc.'s Silent Auction

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Starting bid
A gift basket from Wawa, may include a cooler bag, t-shirt, blanket, tumbler, food and/or drink coupons! Valued at $55.
Starting bid
Oriental Trading Merchandise Certificate Valued at $35.00. Expires 2/14/27.
Starting bid
Gordon Food Service Discount Card. Single Use for 10% off your purchase at GFS. Expires 9/1/2027
Starting bid
Crayola Experience Orlando- Two Admission tickets. Valued at $63.00. Expires August 5, 2027
Starting bid
Four field reserved seats for the 2026 season at Vystar Ballpark.. Valued at $68
Starting bid
Frost Science Museum annual membership- Crew Membership. Unlimited visits for one year for two cardholders plus two guest any age. Value: $179 The certificate is not valid unless printed and must be redeemed onsite at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science.
Starting bid
2 All Access Tickets (Each ticket includes over 100 Exhibits, Ropes Course, 4D Motion Ride, and Laser Tag) ($74 value). Expiration Date: 05/07/2027
Starting bid
4 Rivers Smokehouse Dinner for 2. Expires May 2027. Valued at $30.
Starting bid
Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra voucher good for two(2) Price Level Three tickets to ONE Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Classics or Pops Concert in the 2026-2027 Season. Not Valid until August 11, 2026 and expires on May 14, 2027. Valued at $145
Starting bid
Signed Photo of Orlando Magic Player-Desmond Bane- Jersey #3 . Comes with Certificate of Authenticity .
Starting bid
Starting bid
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