Hosted by

Black Homeschoolers of Central Florida, Inc.

About this event

Black Homeschoolers of Central Florida, Inc.'s Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1609 Sr 15a S suite 7, DeLand, FL 32720, USA

Gift basket item
Gift basket
$30

Starting bid

A gift basket from Wawa, may include a cooler bag, t-shirt, blanket, tumbler, food and/or drink coupons! Valued at $55.

Oriental Trading Merchandise Certificate item
Oriental Trading Merchandise Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Oriental Trading Merchandise Certificate Valued at $35.00. Expires 2/14/27.

Gordon Food Service Discount Card item
Gordon Food Service Discount Card
$15

Starting bid

Gordon Food Service Discount Card. Single Use for 10% off your purchase at GFS. Expires 9/1/2027

Crayola Experience Two Admission Tickets item
Crayola Experience Two Admission Tickets
$35

Starting bid

Crayola Experience Orlando- Two Admission tickets. Valued at $63.00. Expires August 5, 2027

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp item
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
$15

Starting bid

Four field reserved seats for the 2026 season at Vystar Ballpark.. Valued at $68

Frost Science Museum Crew Membership item
Frost Science Museum Crew Membership
$90

Starting bid

Frost Science Museum annual membership- Crew Membership. Unlimited visits for one year for two cardholders plus two guest any age. Value: $179 The certificate is not valid unless printed and must be redeemed onsite at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science. 

WonderWorks Orlando Two all Access Tickets item
WonderWorks Orlando Two all Access Tickets
$55

Starting bid

 2 All Access Tickets (Each ticket includes over 100 Exhibits, Ropes Course, 4D Motion Ride, and Laser Tag) ($74 value). Expiration Date: 05/07/2027



4 Rivers Smokehouse Dinner for 2 item
4 Rivers Smokehouse Dinner for 2
$20

Starting bid

4 Rivers Smokehouse Dinner for 2. Expires May 2027. Valued at $30.

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra item
Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra
$100

Starting bid

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra voucher good for two(2) Price Level Three tickets to ONE Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Classics or Pops Concert in the 2026-2027 Season. Not Valid until August 11, 2026 and expires on May 14, 2027. Valued at $145

Orlando Magic Point Guard Desmond Bane Signed Photograph item
Orlando Magic Point Guard Desmond Bane Signed Photograph item
Orlando Magic Point Guard Desmond Bane Signed Photograph
$55

Starting bid

Signed Photo of Orlando Magic Player-Desmond Bane- Jersey #3 . Comes with Certificate of Authenticity .

ButterflyWorld item
ButterflyWorld item
ButterflyWorld
$25

Starting bid

Everblades item
Everblades
$20

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!