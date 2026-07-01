Black in Health Policy CBC Reception - Sponsorship

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. As a Premier sponsor, your organization will receive a 5-6 min. message/speech, award presentation, 15 VIP tickets, indoor name spotlighting, and more!!!





The full sponsorship details are here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qc-ytN7mEovilr7VFN0ReBg5Xr82OpNg/view?usp=sharing