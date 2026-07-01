Black in Health Policy CBC Reception - Sponsorship

About this event
Sort by category
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. As a Premier sponsor, your organization will receive a 5-6 min. message/speech, award presentation, 15 VIP tickets, indoor name spotlighting, and more!!!
The full sponsorship details are here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qc-ytN7mEovilr7VFN0ReBg5Xr82OpNg/view?usp=sharing
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. As a Gold sponsor, your organization will receive an award presentation slot, 7 VIP tickets, indoor name spotlighting, and more!!!
The full sponsorship details are here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qc-ytN7mEovilr7VFN0ReBg5Xr82OpNg/view?usp=sharing
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. As a Gold sponsor, your organization will receive 3 VIP tickets, a digital wall advertisement, and more!!!
The full sponsorship details are here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qc-ytN7mEovilr7VFN0ReBg5Xr82OpNg/view?usp=sharing
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. As a Gold sponsor, your organization will receive VIP access, premium advertising, and more!!!
The full sponsorship details are here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qc-ytN7mEovilr7VFN0ReBg5Xr82OpNg/view?usp=sharing
Includes 10 VIP tickets, branded throw pillows (10), branded cups (300), branded napkins (500), and poster signage (2) in the lounge area. VIP area has a designated bartender, elevated food options, elevator access, and ample couch seating. Sponsor logo will also be included in the digital wall with a size equal to the silver sponsor tier. Sponsor may be additional branding into the VIP area.
The full sponsorship details are here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qc-ytN7mEovilr7VFN0ReBg5Xr82OpNg/view?usp=sharing
Outdoor Spotlight
Logo (and patient-centered message) included in outdoor spotlight rotation approx. 20’ in diameter. The logo will be displayed for 15-18 seconds and be one of three sponsor gobos displayed. Professional photos can be scheduled with the event photographer. Fixed gobos included: Black in Health Policy logo and names of honored Members. Must purchase a silver sponsor package. The Sponsor logo will be included on the digital wall individually.
The full sponsorship details are here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qc-ytN7mEovilr7VFN0ReBg5Xr82OpNg/view?usp=sharing
Signature Cocktail
Sponsor can develop a signature cocktail with support of Crimson Restaurant and Black in Health Policy team. The name will be pithy. Bartenders will be instructed to offer the signature beverage first. Example: “Hello. Would you like the ‘Health Policy Hendrix and soda?’ ‘PCMA Passion Fruit Punch?’” Organization logo will be included in a group on fixed TVs, and the name will be included in a group on the digital wall rotation.
The full sponsorship details are here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qc-ytN7mEovilr7VFN0ReBg5Xr82OpNg/view?usp=sharing
Branded Cups
1,000 logo and message branded cups. Remaining cups can be delivered to sponsor post reception. Organization name will be included in a group on the digital wall rotation.
The full sponsorship details are here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qc-ytN7mEovilr7VFN0ReBg5Xr82OpNg/view?usp=sharing
Branded Napkins
1,500 logo and message branded napkins. Remaining napkins can be delivered to sponsor post reception. Organization name will be included in a group on the digital wall rotation.
The full sponsorship details are here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qc-ytN7mEovilr7VFN0ReBg5Xr82OpNg/view?usp=sharing
Stair Clings
Landing (4’x4’) and 16 stair message space. Organization logo included in a group on fixed TVs, and the name will be included in a group on the digital wall rotation.
The full sponsorship details are here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qc-ytN7mEovilr7VFN0ReBg5Xr82OpNg/view?usp=sharing
Throw Pillows
10 throw pillows in the general event space. Organization name will be included in a group on the digital wall rotation.
The full sponsorship details are here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qc-ytN7mEovilr7VFN0ReBg5Xr82OpNg/view?usp=sharing
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!