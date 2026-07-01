Gold text announcing "2026 Congressional Black Caucus Week Sponsorship Opportunities" on September 16, 2026, at Crimson Whiskey Bar, Washington, DC, is set against a deep purple background with a subtle texture and a gold diagonal line.
Black in Health Policy (aka Association of Health Policy Leader and Executives)

Hosted by

Black in Health Policy (aka Association of Health Policy Leader and Executives)

About this event

Black in Health Policy CBC Reception - Sponsorship

627 H St NW

Washington, DC 20001, USA

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Premier Sponsor
$25,000

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. As a Premier sponsor, your organization will receive a 5-6 min. message/speech, award presentation, 15 VIP tickets, indoor name spotlighting, and more!!!


The full sponsorship details are here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qc-ytN7mEovilr7VFN0ReBg5Xr82OpNg/view?usp=sharing

Gold Sponsor
$15,000

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. As a Gold sponsor, your organization will receive an award presentation slot, 7 VIP tickets, indoor name spotlighting, and more!!!


The full sponsorship details are here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qc-ytN7mEovilr7VFN0ReBg5Xr82OpNg/view?usp=sharing

Silver Sponsor
$10,000

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. As a Gold sponsor, your organization will receive 3 VIP tickets, a digital wall advertisement, and more!!!


The full sponsorship details are here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qc-ytN7mEovilr7VFN0ReBg5Xr82OpNg/view?usp=sharing

Bronze Sponsor
$5,000

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. As a Gold sponsor, your organization will receive VIP access, premium advertising, and more!!!


The full sponsorship details are here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qc-ytN7mEovilr7VFN0ReBg5Xr82OpNg/view?usp=sharing

VIP Lounge Sponsor
$10,000

Includes 10 VIP tickets, branded throw pillows (10), branded cups (300), branded napkins (500), and poster signage (2) in the lounge area. VIP area has a designated bartender, elevated food options, elevator access, and ample couch seating. Sponsor logo will also be included in the digital wall with a size equal to the silver sponsor tier. Sponsor may be additional branding into the VIP area.


The full sponsorship details are here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qc-ytN7mEovilr7VFN0ReBg5Xr82OpNg/view?usp=sharing

Outdoor Spotlight
$7,500

Outdoor Spotlight

Logo (and patient-centered message) included in outdoor spotlight rotation approx. 20’ in diameter. The logo will be displayed for 15-18 seconds and be one of three sponsor gobos displayed. Professional photos can be scheduled with the event photographer. Fixed gobos included: Black in Health Policy logo and names of honored Members. Must purchase a silver sponsor package. The Sponsor logo will be included on the digital wall individually.


The full sponsorship details are here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qc-ytN7mEovilr7VFN0ReBg5Xr82OpNg/view?usp=sharing

Signature Cocktail
$5,000

Signature Cocktail

Sponsor can develop a signature cocktail with support of Crimson Restaurant and Black in Health Policy team. The name will be pithy. Bartenders will be instructed to offer the signature beverage first. Example: “Hello. Would you like the ‘Health Policy Hendrix and soda?’ ‘PCMA Passion Fruit Punch?’” Organization logo will be included in a group on fixed TVs, and the name will be included in a group on the digital wall rotation.


The full sponsorship details are here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qc-ytN7mEovilr7VFN0ReBg5Xr82OpNg/view?usp=sharing

Branded Cups
$2,500

Branded Cups

1,000 logo and message branded cups. Remaining cups can be delivered to sponsor post reception. Organization name will be included in a group on the digital wall rotation.


The full sponsorship details are here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qc-ytN7mEovilr7VFN0ReBg5Xr82OpNg/view?usp=sharing

Branded Napkins
$2,500

Branded Napkins

1,500 logo and message branded napkins. Remaining napkins can be delivered to sponsor post reception. Organization name will be included in a group on the digital wall rotation.


The full sponsorship details are here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qc-ytN7mEovilr7VFN0ReBg5Xr82OpNg/view?usp=sharing

Stair Clings
$4,000

Stair Clings

Landing (4’x4’) and 16 stair message space. Organization logo included in a group on fixed TVs, and the name will be included in a group on the digital wall rotation.


The full sponsorship details are here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qc-ytN7mEovilr7VFN0ReBg5Xr82OpNg/view?usp=sharing

Throw Pillows
$3,000

Throw Pillows

10 throw pillows in the general event space. Organization name will be included in a group on the digital wall rotation.


The full sponsorship details are here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qc-ytN7mEovilr7VFN0ReBg5Xr82OpNg/view?usp=sharing

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