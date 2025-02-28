Black Legislative Leaders New Orleans Summit

Elected state legislator and elected to serve as either: Speaker of the House, Senate President, Majority Leader, Minority Leader, Leaders Pro Tempore, or Committee Chair.
Non-Member Guest
$250
Includes:
•Admission to the Exclusive Networking Dinner
Sunday, April 6, 2025 | 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM
“Bridging Policy & Business for Black Communities”
•Select access to designated summit sessions focused on corporate-public partnerships and DEI policy alignment
•Opportunity to network with summit participants, sponsors, and community leaders
•Recognition as a supporter of the Black Legislative Leaders Network
Please Note: This pass does not include full summit access, voting rights in strategy sessions, or attendance at invite-only leadership briefings.
Dress Code: Business or business cocktail attire for the dinner and networking event.
Questions? Contact us at [insert BLLN contact email] for details or sponsorship upgrade opportunities.
