Black Legislative Leaders New Orleans Summit

Includes: •Admission to the Exclusive Networking Dinner Sunday, April 6, 2025 | 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM “Bridging Policy & Business for Black Communities” •Select access to designated summit sessions focused on corporate-public partnerships and DEI policy alignment •Opportunity to network with summit participants, sponsors, and community leaders •Recognition as a supporter of the Black Legislative Leaders Network Please Note: This pass does not include full summit access, voting rights in strategy sessions, or attendance at invite-only leadership briefings. Dress Code: Business or business cocktail attire for the dinner and networking event. Questions? Contact us at [insert BLLN contact email] for details or sponsorship upgrade opportunities.

