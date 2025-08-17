Black Lesbians United

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Black Lesbians United

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Black Lesbians United 2025 Payment Plan

Lake Hughes

CA, USA

BLU Retreat Payment Plan #2
$175

This is the option for those who have previously registered and made their initial payment. This payment is due by September 30, 2025.


If you have NOT previously made the initial payment plan payment, do NOT use this option. Contact us at [email protected] for more information.

BLU Retreat Payment Plan #3
$175

This is the option for those who have previously registered and made their first and second payments. This payment is due by October 30, 2025.


If you have NOT previously made the initial and second payment plan payment, do NOT use this option. Contact us at [email protected] for more information.

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