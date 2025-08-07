Black Lesbians United 2025 Upgrade from Payment Plan

This is the option for those who have previously registered for a payment plan for a cabin to upgrade to a two-person suite. (Note, there is no payment plan for the thew two-person suite)

The rate is per person, the suite sleeps two, and includes four nights and three days of activities, lodging, and 8 meals. If you purchase two tickets at the same time, you will be roomed together. If you purchase a ticket individually, you will be contacted regarding your roommate. If you have NOT previously purchased a payment plan for cabin registration, do NOT purchase this option.