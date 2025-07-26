Black Lesbians United 2025 Volunteer

This is the all inclusive rate for volunteers staying in our spacious cabin lodgings.
The rate is per person, and includes four nights and three days of activities, lodging, and 8 meals..
This is the Payment Plan for folks who requested the opportunity to make two payments.
The rate is per person, and includes four nights and three days of activities, lodging, and 8 meals.
For those who have ALREADY made their first Volunteer Payment.
This reserves your spot for round trip transportation from the LAX area, and a Friday night stay in our Hospitality Suite. The estimated departure of the bus on Saturday is 1pm, and the return time to the LAX area is between 3:30 and 4pm on Tuesday.
This reserves your spot for round trip transportation from the LAX area. The estimated departure of the bus on Saturday is 1pm, and the return time to the LAX area is between 3:30 and 4pm on Tuesday.
This reserves a space for Friday night in our slumber party style hospitality suite, but no transportation. For those who need a place to stay on Friday night but have other options for transportation! Complimentary Breakfast Included.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!