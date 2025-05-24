Black Literacy Matters Conference 2026:Boots on the Ground: Reclaiming Literacy, Rewriting History!

The registration fee for The Black Literacy Matters® Conference includes registration materials, all sessions, access to the exhibitor hall. (non refundable)
DEDICATED CONFERENCE PARENT CENTERED DAY-March 14th 2026. OPEN TO ALL PARENTS FREE OF CHARGE. THIS DOES NOT APPLY TO THE MAIN CONFERENCE DATES OF MARCH 11-13TH 2026 and you will be required to pay standard registration fees. EVENT TIME 9:00AM-5:00PM
Black Literacy Matters Confirmed PRESENTERS ONLY Registration. If you are not a presenter you will be charged regular price.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!