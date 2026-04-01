The Institute for Black Literacy/Black Literacy Matters

Hosted by

The Institute for Black Literacy/Black Literacy Matters

About this event

Black Literacy Matters Conference 2027: The Blueprint: This is the Way

6203 S University Dr Rd N

Omaha, NE 68132, USA

BLM General Registration
$475

The registration fee for The Black Literacy Matters® Conference includes registration materials, all sessions, access to the exhibitor hall. (non refundable) Includes Free Registration to Sentenced Documentary

BLACK LITERACY PARENT NETWORK DAY (MARCH 20TH ONLY)
Free

DEDICATED CONFERENCE PARENT CENTERED DAY-March 20h 2027. OPEN TO ALL PARENTS FREE OF CHARGE. THIS DOES NOT APPLY TO THE MAIN CONFERENCE DATES OF MARCH 17-19TH 2027 and you will be required to pay standard registration fees. EVENT TIME 9:00AM-5:00PM

BLM Presenter
$356.25

Black Literacy Matters Confirmed PRESENTERS ONLY Registration. If you are not a presenter you will be charged regular price.

SENTENCED Documentary
Free

Please Select this ticket along with your registration! FREE to ALL Conference Attendee's


🎬 Featured Documentary Experience

“Sentenced” – Directed by James Martin

An immersive and deeply personal exploration of the childhood literacy crisis, Sentenced weaves together powerful, character-driven stories that illuminate the human impact of illiteracy.

🎥 Executive Produced & Narrated by Stephen Curry

Following the screening, attendees will engage in a live panel discussion with the filmmaker JAMES MARTIN and special guests.


March 17th 6:30-8:30 PM with LIVE PANEL DISCUSSION

Group Registration (5+ Tickets)
$2,225
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Perfect for schools, organizations, districts, churches, and community teams.

Register five (5) or more attendees and receive $30 off each ticket for the 2026 Black Literacy Matters Conference.

Group registration supports collective learning, shared implementation, and stronger impact when returning to your school or community.

✔ Full conference access
✔ Keynotes, breakout sessions, and action labs
✔ Ideal for teams committed to structured literacy and culturally responsive practice

Minimum purchase: 5 tickets

EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION
$375

Early Bird Registration: $375
Available Now – November 30, 2026. $100 Off


On Site Registration
$525

On-Site Registration: $525
March 11–20, 2027

Add a donation for The Institute for Black Literacy/Black Literacy Matters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!