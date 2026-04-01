Black Literacy Matters Conference 2027: The Blueprint: This is the Way

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About this event
The registration fee for The Black Literacy Matters® Conference includes registration materials, all sessions, access to the exhibitor hall. (non refundable) Includes Free Registration to Sentenced Documentary
DEDICATED CONFERENCE PARENT CENTERED DAY-March 20h 2027. OPEN TO ALL PARENTS FREE OF CHARGE. THIS DOES NOT APPLY TO THE MAIN CONFERENCE DATES OF MARCH 17-19TH 2027 and you will be required to pay standard registration fees. EVENT TIME 9:00AM-5:00PM
Black Literacy Matters Confirmed PRESENTERS ONLY Registration. If you are not a presenter you will be charged regular price.
Please Select this ticket along with your registration! FREE to ALL Conference Attendee's
“Sentenced” – Directed by James Martin
An immersive and deeply personal exploration of the childhood literacy crisis, Sentenced weaves together powerful, character-driven stories that illuminate the human impact of illiteracy.
🎥 Executive Produced & Narrated by Stephen Curry
Following the screening, attendees will engage in a live panel discussion with the filmmaker JAMES MARTIN and special guests.
March 17th 6:30-8:30 PM with LIVE PANEL DISCUSSION
Perfect for schools, organizations, districts, churches, and community teams.
Register five (5) or more attendees and receive $30 off each ticket for the 2026 Black Literacy Matters Conference.
Group registration supports collective learning, shared implementation, and stronger impact when returning to your school or community.
✔ Full conference access
✔ Keynotes, breakout sessions, and action labs
✔ Ideal for teams committed to structured literacy and culturally responsive practice
Minimum purchase: 5 tickets
Early Bird Registration: $375
Available Now – November 30, 2026. $100 Off
On-Site Registration: $525
March 11–20, 2027
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