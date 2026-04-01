Black Literacy Matters Conference 2027: The Blueprint: This is the Way

Please Select this ticket along with your registration! FREE to ALL Conference Attendee's





🎬 Featured Documentary Experience

“Sentenced” – Directed by James Martin

An immersive and deeply personal exploration of the childhood literacy crisis, Sentenced weaves together powerful, character-driven stories that illuminate the human impact of illiteracy.

🎥 Executive Produced & Narrated by Stephen Curry

Following the screening, attendees will engage in a live panel discussion with the filmmaker JAMES MARTIN and special guests.





March 17th 6:30-8:30 PM with LIVE PANEL DISCUSSION