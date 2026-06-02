Black Mamba Youth Night Of Champions

Our highest level of partnership for businesses and organizations that want to make a major community impact.

Legacy Sponsors receive:

Premier recognition as a top sponsor of Black Mamba Youth Organization

Large logo placement on event banners, sponsor signage, and promotional materials

Featured sponsor recognition on social media

Public thank-you post highlighting your business and support

Recognition during events and community gatherings

Opportunity to provide promotional materials at events

Business logo featured on selected team/event materials when available

Invitation to attend and be recognized at program events

Strong community visibility as a major supporter of youth development



