Black Mamba Youth Organization

Hosted by

Black Mamba Youth Organization

About this event

Black Mamba Youth Night Of Champions

833 Santa Fe Dr

Denver, CO 80204, USA

Legacy
$2,500

Our highest level of partnership for businesses and organizations that want to make a major community impact.

Legacy Sponsors receive:

  • Premier recognition as a top sponsor of Black Mamba Youth Organization
  • Large logo placement on event banners, sponsor signage, and promotional materials
  • Featured sponsor recognition on social media
  • Public thank-you post highlighting your business and support
  • Recognition during events and community gatherings
  • Opportunity to provide promotional materials at events
  • Business logo featured on selected team/event materials when available
  • Invitation to attend and be recognized at program events
  • Strong community visibility as a major supporter of youth development


Champion
$1,500

For businesses that want to directly support athlete access, program growth, and event success.

Champion Sponsors receive:

  • Logo placement on sponsor banners and event materials
  • Social media recognition and thank-you post
  • Recognition at sponsored events
  • Opportunity to provide business cards, flyers, coupons, or promotional items
  • Recognition as a major community partner
  • Supporter listing in Black Mamba Youth Organization sponsor materials
Gold
$1,000

A strong sponsorship level for businesses that want meaningful visibility while helping cover key program needs.

Gold Sponsors receive:

  • Business name or logo on sponsor signage
  • Social media thank-you recognition
  • Recognition at community or fundraising events
  • Opportunity to provide promotional materials at events
  • Listing as an official Black Mamba Youth Organization sponsor
Silver
$500

Great level for small businesses, family-owned companies, local service providers, and community supporters.

Silver Sponsors receive:

  • Business name listed on sponsor materials
  • Social media recognition
  • Recognition at events when applicable
  • Appreciation certificate from Black Mamba Youth Organization
Bronze
$250

A meaningful way to support the program and show commitment to local youth.

Bronze Sponsors receive:

  • Business or donor name listed as a supporter
  • Social media thank-you recognition
  • Appreciation from Black Mamba Youth Organization


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